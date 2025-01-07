Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is thrilled to welcome John Grieve as Regional Vice President of Operations, Western Canada for Happy Belly Food Group.

"Over the past 10 consecutive record-breaking quarters, Happy Belly has achieved significant growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across its portfolio of emerging brands. To support this momentum, we are excited to announce the appointment of John Grieve as our new Regional Vice President of Operations for Western Canada, overseeing our expanding footprint," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "To support this momentum it was important for us to increase our bench strength. As a first step John will work closely with brand managers, franchisees, and corporate teams to align operational strategies with our growth goals, ensuring scalability, profitability, and the continued excellence that defines Happy Belly."

"I am happy to continue putting the band back together and reuniting with John as part of the team. I first met John when we hired him at CraveIt Restaurant Group where John played a pivotal role in overseeing Via Cibo and driving our growth in Western Canada. As our brands continue to scale, John's expertise and leadership will be invaluable in guiding them through this exciting phase of expansion. In this key leadership position, John will concentrate on optimizing operational efficiency, elevating the guest experience, and supporting the ongoing growth of our franchised and corporate-owned locations. His extensive experience in the franchised food sector includes various senior leadership roles at Fat Burger, Crave IT Restaurant Group, Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Edo Japan."

"John brings a wealth of expertise that will help elevate our teams and brands including Rosie's Burgers, Heal and Via Cibo in Western Canada. He is an excellent cultural fit, embodying an entrepreneurial spirit and a hands-on approach, working closely with our brand operators, financial teams, and partners. We are confident in his leadership as we continue driving growth through disciplined organic expansion and accretive M&A initiatives."

We are just getting started

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/236270_b0f115ca945829c8_001full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236270

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.