Nyfosa AB: Carl-Johan Hugner assumes the position as CEO of Nyfosa

As previously announced, Carl-Johan Hugner has been appointed as new CEO of Nyfosa AB. He will assume the position today, January 7, 2025 and succeeds Stina Lindh Hök.

Carl-Johan Hugner joins Nyfosa from his role as Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Pareto Securities AB.

"It is with great anticipation I now join the organisation at Nyfosa, and look forward to a 2025 with active value creation for the company's shareholders in focus", says Carl-Johan Hugner.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: carl-johan.hugner@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive real estate company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth regions. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2024, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40.2 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.