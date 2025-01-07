Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N80V | ISIN: SE0011426428 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JM
Frankfurt
06.01.25
08:09 Uhr
9,070 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYFOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYFOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9759,12013:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 07:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyfosa AB: Carl-Johan Hugner assumes the position as CEO of Nyfosa

Finanznachrichten News

As previously announced, Carl-Johan Hugner has been appointed as new CEO of Nyfosa AB. He will assume the position today, January 7, 2025 and succeeds Stina Lindh Hök.

Carl-Johan Hugner joins Nyfosa from his role as Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Pareto Securities AB.

"It is with great anticipation I now join the organisation at Nyfosa, and look forward to a 2025 with active value creation for the company's shareholders in focus", says Carl-Johan Hugner.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26
E-mail: carl-johan.hugner@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive real estate company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth regions. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2024, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40.2 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.