ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 24-Dec 23-Dec Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 29,1 26,3 11 % 87,5 82,8 6 % 301,5 299,9 1 % Central Europe 73,2 43,7 68 % 197,5 135,2 46 % 591,9 438,3 35 % East Europe 34,8 32,1 8 % 120,8 113,1 7 % 400,7 394,3 2 % South & West Europe 50,5 23,7 113 % 132,8 85,5 55 % 397,3 265,7 50 % The Baltics 12,0 8,2 46 % 38,3 31,2 23 % 107,7 98,0 10 % North America 21,5 10,3 109 % 66,6 42,7 56 % 200,6 110,5 82 % Asia-Pacific 16,8 5,1 229 % 33,7 15,4 119 % 81,2 56,4 44 % Africa 1,7 0,9 89 % 5,9 3,2 83 % 16,8 13,2 27 % Zinzino 239,6 150,3 59 % 683,0 509,1 34 % 2097,7 1676,3 25 % Faun Pharma 5,6 5,1 10 % 23,0 18,8 22 % 102,7 90,1 14 % Zinzino Group 245,2 155,4 58 % 706,1 527,9 34 % 2200,4 1766,4 25 %























Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

