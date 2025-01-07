ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
24-Dec
23-Dec
Change
Q4 2024
Q4 2023
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
29,1
26,3
11 %
87,5
82,8
6 %
301,5
299,9
1 %
Central Europe
73,2
43,7
68 %
197,5
135,2
46 %
591,9
438,3
35 %
East Europe
34,8
32,1
8 %
120,8
113,1
7 %
400,7
394,3
2 %
South & West Europe
50,5
23,7
113 %
132,8
85,5
55 %
397,3
265,7
50 %
The Baltics
12,0
8,2
46 %
38,3
31,2
23 %
107,7
98,0
10 %
North America
21,5
10,3
109 %
66,6
42,7
56 %
200,6
110,5
82 %
Asia-Pacific
16,8
5,1
229 %
33,7
15,4
119 %
81,2
56,4
44 %
Africa
1,7
0,9
89 %
5,9
3,2
83 %
16,8
13,2
27 %
Zinzino
239,6
150,3
59 %
683,0
509,1
34 %
2097,7
1676,3
25 %
Faun Pharma
5,6
5,1
10 %
23,0
18,8
22 %
102,7
90,1
14 %
Zinzino Group
245,2
155,4
58 %
706,1
527,9
34 %
2200,4
1766,4
25 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information: Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-2024-302344244.html