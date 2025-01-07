SignVideo by Sorenson Partners with RSPCA: A Lifeline for Deaf Animal Lovers

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has partnered with SignVideo by Sorenson to provide a vital communication lifeline for Deaf individuals in the UK. This groundbreaking partnership aims to ensure that Deaf individuals can report animal cruelty and connect with the RSPCA directly, using British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters in real-time.

"We are honored to partner with the RSPCA to ensure Deaf individuals in the UK have communication access that can contribute to animal welfare," said Matthew King, General Manager of Sorenson in the UK. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide accessible communication solutions and connect people beyond words in every situation."

Deaf individuals can video call the RSPCA's emergency line to report animal suffering, cruelty, or neglect via the SignVideo app or on the RSPCA website by selecting "British Sign Language Support." This service is available 365 days of the year. Between April and September this line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. GMT. Between October and March, the line is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. GMT.

Sakura Anderson, Head of Operational Partnerships at the RSPCA said: "The RSPCA is an inclusive charity, there for every kind of animal and person, and we are delighted that our partnership with Sorenson enables Deaf people to report cruelty and neglect to us.

"Animal welfare is everyone's responsibility and we want the RSPCA to be a truly inclusive organisation that values diversity and accessibility in all its forms, including communication. British Sign language opens a vital channel for those who rely on it to report cruelty and access the advice and services they need."

View announcement in British Sign Language.

About SignVideo by Sorenson

Predominantly a BSL-led organisation dedicated to high quality, customer-focused services and standards, SignVideo delivers BSL interpreting 24/7 for Deaf and Deaf-Blind BSL users through Video Relay Service (VRS) solutions commissioned by public and private sectors which include, government, National Health Service, councils, banks, helplines, and telecommunications providers across the UK.

In 2020, SignVideo joined Sorenson, one of the world's leading language services providers. Across all business lines, Sorenson connects more than 140 million conversations each year through a full suite of inclusive language services. Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric solutions to deliver call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services.

Sorenson strives to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all. Sorenson impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black fund, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies-supporting supply chain diversity. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Sorenson Press Contact

Denisse Tamez

Director of Public Relations

+1 (801) 287-9400

dtamez@sorenson.com

About the RSPCA

The RSPCA has a long and proud history at the forefront of animal welfare in England, Wales, and internationally. For nearly 200 years, the RSPCA has been there for animals, and remains steadfastly dedicated to this cause, and encouraging everyone to create a better world for every kind. The RSPCA's mission is to make sure that all animals have a good life, by rescuing and caring for those in need, by speaking on behalf of all animals and by inspiring everyone to treat them with compassion and respect.

To find out more about how you can join the RSPCA's million-strong movement for animals visit: www.rspca.org.uk/200.

RSPCA Press Contact

Lucy Cooper

National Press Officer

+44 300 123 0207

lucy.cooper@rspca.org.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582406/Sorenson_Logo_Primary_Light_Background_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signvideo-by-sorenson-partners-with-rspca-a-lifeline-for-deaf-animal-lovers-302344256.html