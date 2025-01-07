BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 January 2025 were:

646.48p Capital only

663.14p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 80,000 Ordinary shares on 6th January 2025, the Company has 85,921,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 17,288,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.