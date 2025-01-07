Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
07.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
Kyle Bishop Appointed Director of Business Development at Wisdom Analytics

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Wisdom Analytics, an emerging leader in AI-powered solutions for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, has announced the appointment of Kyle Bishop as Director of Business Development.

Bart Flaherty, CEO and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics, said, "Kyle will be a driving force for growth at Wisdom Analytics. His exceptional skill in building strategic partnerships and identifying new business opportunities will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our clients."

As Director of Business Development, Bishop will focus on driving the company's expansion into new markets, fostering strategic partnerships, and identifying opportunities for growth, further enhancing Wisdom Analytics' ability to support CPG companies in optimizing their operations.

Sanjiv Garg, chairman and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics, added, "Kyle's understanding of the manufacturing industry and his proven track record in business development will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale and deliver innovative solutions to our clients. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

Bishop shared his excitement about joining at such a pivotal moment. "I'm excited to join Wisdom Analytics at such an innovative and transformative time," Bishop said. "The company is setting a new standard for how businesses predict and achieve growth outcomes by integrating AI into their planning processes. I look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to redefine the future of RGM and help organizations drive sustainable growth."

For more information about Wisdom Analytics and its AI-powered solutions for demand planning and trade promotion optimization, visit www.wisdomanalytics.com.

About Wisdom Analytics

Wisdom Analytics is a cutting-edge AI and analytics company, purpose-built of CPG veterans to solve long-standing industry challenges, who are transforming Revenue Growth Management, Demand & Sales Planning, and Trade Promotion Optimization in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector. By developing faster and more precise models, integrating diverse data sources, and delivering more accurate forecasts and actionable insights, Wisdom Analytics empowers organizations to overcome complex challenges, find new opportunities for efficiency and growth, and unlock substantial value across their operations.

Contact Information

Neil Foote
Media Relations
neil@neilfoote.com
214 448 3765

SOURCE: Wisdom Analytics



