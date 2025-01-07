Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Secures Landmark $1.2MM Contract for SnippMEDIA, the Company's Financial Media Network

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global leader in innovative loyalty and promotional solutions, is thrilled to announce its first major sale for SnippMEDIA, the Company's Financial Media Network (SnippFMN). The agreement, valued at up to $1.2MM, is with a leading global food and beverage company. The signing marks a significant milestone for SnippMEDIA as it continues to transform consumer engagement in the financial media sector and establish its own proprietary user base.

This announcement builds upon Snipp's expanding relationships with industry leaders, including Triple and Bank of America. The SnippFMN Platform has been live with Bank of America for six months, providing seamless integration into its customer engagement channels.

The SnippFMN platform provides a powerful, customized solution for delivering contextual and behaviorally targeted consumer promotions. By utilizing SnippFMN, clients can leverage digital assets such as web pages, mobile applications, and end-user communications (e.g., email and alerts) to present dynamic promotional offers. Through this innovative platform, consumers can effortlessly clip or select offers, redeem them using Snipp-generated barcodes, and enjoy seamless rewards at checkout.

These cornerstone partnerships underscore Snipp's ability to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions that drive customer engagement and incremental sales. With the FMN Platform now reaching over 30 million monthly active users and achieving redemption rates of 5-10%, Snipp is well-positioned to attract new enterprise customers while continuing to expand its footprint within the financial services sector.

Tom Burgess, President of Snipp Interactive, commented, "This first major win for SnippMEDIA represents a pivotal moment for our Company. It showcases the transformative potential of our Financial Media Network to bridge the gap between targeted promotions and measurable consumer engagement. By delivering tailored experiences through our platform, we are redefining the way brands interact with their audiences, and this landmark partnership is just the beginning."

The program associated with this agreement will feature 1,527 individual "Buy-Get" offers sponsored by the client, creating an unmatched opportunity to engage and reward consumers at scale. Each offer integrates seamlessly into the SnippFMN platform, allowing users to activate promotions and redeem rewards with ease.

This strategic collaboration underscores Snipp's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to its clients. With its first major success for SnippMEDIA, Snipp is well-positioned to continue driving growth in the loyalty and promotions marketplace.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Richard Pistilli

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com