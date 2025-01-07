Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
212 Leser
Hypershell Limited: Hypershell X Series: Redefining Mobility at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, a leader in PowerSuit based on Exoskeleton Technology, proudly announces its participation at CES 2025 following the successful launch of the Hypershell X Series. Highlighting this milestone, the Hypershell Carbon X has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation Honoree in the Robotics Category.

Hypershell leads in PowerSuit technology, combining innovation with a mission to empower individuals and reconnect them with nature. The company's focus on exploration and sustainability has earned global acclaim, with over $1.3 million raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo in one month, supported by over 2,900 backers. Additional multimillion-dollar funding highlights the transformative potential of Hypershell's technology. Furthermore, all crowdfunding orders will be fulfilled shortly, and we thank our backers for their continued support.

Hypershell X Series

The Hypershell X Series revolutionizes outdoor exploration. Weighing just 2.4 kg (including the battery), it delivers a range of 17.5 km on a single charge. Powered by the advanced M-One Exoskeleton Motor System, it provides 800W of assistive power, increasing lower limb strength by 40% and reducing physical exertion by 30%. Designed for comfort and adaptability, the X Series features adjustable sizing, 300° of torsional freedom, and durability to withstand temperatures from -20°C to 60°C, with IP54 dust and water resistance.

Complementing the X Series, the AeroFlex Softsuit enhances user comfort with superior load distribution and breathability, making it the ultimate exploration companion. Integrated with MotionEngine technology, the PowerSuit uses AI-driven algorithms and high-precision sensors to deliver real-time, tailored assistance. By predicting and adapting to user movements, the system offers a seamless and intuitive experience.

Visitors to CES 2025 can experience the Hypershell X Series firsthand at Hall G Booth #60101 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, from January 7-10, 2025. Following the event, the Hypershell X Series will be available globally starting January 20, 2025, with prices starting at $799/€899.

For more information, visit the Hypershell Official Website.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell leads in PowerSuit technology, advancing human potential through innovation. Our mission is to transform lifestyles with technologies that empower individuals and redefine mobility. By combining robotics, ergonomics, and AI, we create products that push boundaries, reconnect users with nature, and inspire new possibilities. Dedicated to sustainability, Hypershell enables extraordinary experiences and drives progress for a more connected future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590068/Hypershell_X_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hypershell-x-series-redefining-mobility-at-ces-2025-302341895.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
