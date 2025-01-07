Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432 | Ticker-Symbol: NYA1
Frankfurt
07.01.25
09:18 Uhr
0,206 Euro
-0,014
-6,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corero Network Security Achieves 16% ARR Growth, Driving Momentum into 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Record $19.5M ARR and strong order growth cement Corero's leadership in SaaS-driven DDoS protection

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the DDoS protection specialists, today announced a strong trading update for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company continued to execute its growth strategy, delivering impressive financial results and advancing its transition to a SaaS-based revenue model, positioning it for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.


Key financial and operational highlights for FY 2024 include:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 16% to $19.5 million, driven by strong demand for subscription-based DDoS Protection as-a-Service (DDPaaS)
  • Order intake increased 13% to $28.2 million, reflecting growing customer adoption
  • Revenue rose 10% to $24.6 million, up from $22.3 million in 2023
  • EBITDA expected to grow to $2.1-$2.5 million, compared to $1.8 million in FY 2023
  • Over 70% increase in new customer acquisition
  • 97% customer retention rate, with a robust pipeline heading into 2025

Corero also ended FY 2024 in a strong financial position, with $5.3 million in cash and no debt. An additional $4.8 million in new customer orders invoiced in Q4 2024 is expected to be collected in early Q1 2025, providing further confidence for the year ahead.

"2024 has been a transformative year for Corero. We've delivered record-breaking ARR and robust order growth, while enhancing our go-to-market strategy and advancing our technology capabilities. Our transition to a SaaS-based model has not only strengthened our financial foundation but is also driving consistent and impressive results," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero.

In Q4, we launched our new CORE platform, underscoring Corero's commitment to innovation and reinforcing our leadership in DDoS protection. With an exceptional customer retention rate and the healthiest pipeline we've seen to date, I'm confident we'll deliver continued growth in 2025 and beyond."

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-achieves-16-arr-growth-driving-momentum-into-2025-302343545.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.