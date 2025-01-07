Big Dave's Cheesesteaks: Big Dave's Makes a Comeback to Downtown Marietta Street with Halal Options and a Giant 18-Inch Cheesesteak

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks is taking its next big leap in downtown Atlanta with the highly anticipated opening of its flagship location on Marietta Street, culminating in a grand opening celebration on January 18, 2025. Positioned in the heart of the city near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, Centennial Park, and Georgia Aquarium, this new location is more than just a cheesesteak stop-it's a cultural experience that blends Atlanta energy with Philadelphia roots.

The Marietta Street flagship boasts standout features like a vibrant outdoor patio, eye-catching neon signage, and a custom-made Liberty Bell installation, paying homage to founder Derrick Hayes' Philadelphia upbringing. These unique touches create an inviting atmosphere for locals and tourists alike.

Adding to the excitement, Big Dave's is introducing Halal options at the Marietta Street location, ensuring the menu reflects an inclusive and diverse dining experience. These offerings not only cater to a broader audience but also emphasize the brand's commitment to meeting the dietary needs of its growing customer base while maintaining the high standards and bold flavors it is known for.

"Downtown Atlanta is where we started building our legacy, and this flagship represents our commitment to bringing people together through great food and a great vibe," said Derrick Hayes, founder of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. "We're not just opening a restaurant; we're creating a destination that embodies the heart of both Atlanta and Philly."

The grand opening event will showcase the new location's offerings, including Halal options and the debut of the giant 18-inch cheesesteak, while embracing the vibrant spirit of downtown Atlanta. Guests can expect record-breaking foot traffic and an unforgettable introduction to this exciting flagship venue.

About Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, founded by Derrick Hayes, is revolutionizing fast-casual dining with bold flavors, high-quality ingredients, and a commitment to innovation. Established in 2014 in a 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, the brand has expanded significantly, now boasting multiple locations across Georgia, including three inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to its Georgia presence, Big Dave's has expanded into Florida with locations in Orlando's Camping World Stadium and partnerships with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. The brand has also opened its first out-of-state location in Charlotte, North Carolina. The establishment is a tribute to Derrick's late father, David Hayes, whose legacy inspires the brand's dedication to quality and community engagement.

Media Contact

Organization: Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Contact Person Name: Zemirah Scott

Website: https://www.bigdavesway.com

Email: zscott@bigdavesway.com

City: Atlanta

State: Georgia

Country: United States

SOURCE: Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

View the original press release on accesswire.com