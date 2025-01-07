Geno Forman Appointed Leader for Chromalloy Business Development

Chromalloy is excited to welcome Geno Forman as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Geno brings over 35 years of experience in the third-party aftermarket, with a deep understanding of alternate parts and services solutions. He has demonstrated the ability to leverage independent solutions to drive growth and we expect an impact on Chromalloy's strategy to grow global sales and increase customer acceptance of FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA), Designated Engineering Representatives (DER), as well as Source Approval Request (SAR) solutions for the commercial and military end markets.

Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy, stated, "Geno is a results-driven leader with a remarkable track record of fostering global growth, building strong customer relationships, and ensuring that sales targets are achieved. We are excited to have Geno join our team and look forward to his impact on the next chapter of Chromalloy's growth story."

Geno has held numerous senior leadership roles with a focus on leading global sales teams, aftermarket business development, and leveraging internal manufacturing operations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sales at All Clear Aerospace & Defense, where he led a team of over 40 professionals and drove increases in sales capture, price leverage and margin expansion. In this role, Geno successfully connected an expanded set of platform offerings, optimized global sales channel connectivity, and strengthened customer relationships.

Prior to this, Geno held key leadership positions at Able Aerospace (a Textron Company), where he managed a global P&L for third party aftermarket PMA solutions and implemented strategic initiatives to enhance business sales and profitability. Earlier in his career, Geno founded and successfully exited two precision manufacturing companies in the Phoenix area, highlighting his entrepreneurial spirit and personal commitment to the scaling of engineered products businesses.

Geno earned his degree from Arizona State University and is passionate about driving results, fostering collaboration, and mentoring future leaders in the aerospace and defense industries.

Geno shared, "I look forward to working with the entire CHROMALLOY extended leadership team to ensure we are positioned to connect the growing suite of parts and repairs to aerospace and energy turbine engine customers across the globe."

Chromalloy is excited about the leadership and growth mindset that Geno brings to the team, as the company continues to drive engineering and product development milestones toward new approvals in support of an expanded roster of capabilities that enable cost effective turbine engine refurbishment.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, visit www.chromalloy.com.

