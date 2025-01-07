Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Announces Initial FOX-XP Multi-wafer Test and Burn-in Production System Order from Major Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Supplier

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received an initial production order from a top tier automotive semiconductor supplier for a FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in system with fully integrated FOX WaferPak Aligner for production test of their gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices. The FOX-XP system with integrated WaferPak Aligner is scheduled to ship immediately.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We have been working closely with this customer for over a year to support their evaluation and qualification process for delivering GaN power semiconductor devices to their customers. We are thrilled to receive this initial production purchase order, signaling their commitment to move forward with volume production wafer level burn-in of their GaN devices on our FOX-XP platform.

"This customer has extensively utilized a FOX-NP system under an evaluation agreement for production qualification and reliability testing of their devices over the past year. As part of the evaluation, they purchased a significant number of our proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors to successfully qualify a wide range of GaN device types designed for multiple end use applications including industrial, solar, data center, and automotive markets.

"Our FOX-P platform allows customers using the FOX-NP for device qualification and reliability testing of power semiconductors like GaN and silicon carbide (SiC) to transition seamlessly to the FOX-XP multi-wafer fully automated system, which is capable of testing up to nine wafers in parallel and is specifically designed to handle high-voltage testing and high temperature Gate and Drain stress test requirements. By leveraging our FOX-XP system and our proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors, customers can easily test wafers of varying sizes from 6 to 12 inches by simply purchasing new WaferPaks, while utilizing the same FOX-XP system and FOX WaferPak Aligner.

"Like SiC, GaN semiconductor MOSFETs are wide bandgap devices that offer significantly higher power conversion efficiency than silicon. GaN is particularly well suited for lower power applications such as sub-1000-watt power converters (fast chargers) used in consumer electronics like cell phones, tablets, and laptops. Additionally, it is increasingly being adopted for automotive power converters, supporting electrical systems in both electric and traditional gasoline-powered cars, as well as being targeted at data center power applications where power efficiency and delivery are critical to support the massive amount of computing power and data storage being installed over the next decade. Along with the increased usage in automotive and data centers, many industry experts and analysts predict that GaN MOSFETs will eventually replace silicon as the preferred technology for power conversion in photovoltaic (solar panel) applications.

"We view GaN as a transformative and rapidly growing technology in the power semiconductor market. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate of more than 40%, the GaN market is projected to reach $2.5 billion in annual device sales by 2029 according to Yole Group's Power SiC/GaN Compound Semiconductor Market Monitor. In addition, Frost & Sullivan estimates GaN semiconductors will account for over 10% of the worldwide power semiconductor industry by the year 2028. This represents a significant growth opportunity for Aehr's wafer level test and burn-in solutions."

The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, are capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of devices such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors, artificial intelligence processors, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge artificial intelligence processors, silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive; the closing of the acquisition; and the growth of the markets referred to herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

