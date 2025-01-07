Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Strategic Initiative to Acquire Decentralized AI Tokens

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a cryptocurrency token acquisition initiative to acquire decentralized AI ecosystem tokens.

This initiative aligns with the Company's strategic focus on advancing AI high-performance computing (HPC) solutions through its investment in Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. ("Cedarcross Technologies") and supports its mission of fostering next-generation AI computing infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

1. Purpose of the Token Acquisition Initiative:

The token acquisition initiative aspires to focus on acquiring tokens that support decentralized AI ecosystems, empowering Alset AI to actively participate in the governance, development, and scaling of decentralized AI technologies.

2. Token Selection:

The initiative intends to prioritize the acquisition of tokens that align with Alset AI's updated investment policy , as outlined in the Company's news release on December 23, 2024, with an emphasis on tokens enabling interoperability, data sovereignty, and scalable, high-performance computation supported by advanced infrastructure, such as graphic processing units (GPUs), within AI ecosystems.

3. Future Plans:

Potential participation in and contribution to decentralized AI networks by Alset AI and its portfolio companies, enabling access to unique datasets and offering their computing power to support the ecosystem.

Explore collaborative opportunities with blockchain projects to enhance the value of Alset AI's technology portfolio.

Evaluate token-based incentive mechanisms for Alset AI and its portfolio companies.

Management Commentary

"Our decision to launch a token acquisition initiative to acquire decentralized AI tokens is a forward-thinking step in our strategy to democratize AI computing infrastructure," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "This initiative complement our cloud computing investment into Cedarcross Technologies by gaining exposure to decentralized technologies that aim to democratize access to AI solutions."

On behalf of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

"Adam Ingrao"

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer

T: 778.223.8853

E: ir@alsetai.com

