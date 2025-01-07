Transforming Communities: Yield Investing's 145 New Social Housing Units Generate £26.5 Million in Socioeconomic Impact

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Building on the successes of 2023, Yield Investing, North England's leading provider of hands-free property investments dedicated to offering high-yield opportunities with a focus on ethical and social responsibility, proudly announces another milestone year. In 2024, the company delivered 145 new homes, the most the company achieved in a single calendar year thus far. This takes Yield Investing's cumulative total to 235 homes delivered and renovated by the end of 2024, showcasing its commitment to addressing the North East's acute housing challenges while creating a significant positive impact for the region.

Housing Vulnerable Communities

Yield Investing worked closely with five local authorities delivering much-needed housing for individuals, couples, and families. This initiative helps ease the reliance on temporary accommodation and reduces pressure on public services already stretched by a growing demand for housing.

Frank Cartwright, Co-founder of Yield Investing, stated:

"Providing more than 100 homes in a single year is a testament to the incredible partnerships we've built with local authorities and stakeholders. Behind these numbers are real people-families finding stability, individuals accessing employment, and communities experiencing reduced strain on public resources. These outcomes inspire our daily efforts and affirm our commitment to tackling the housing crisis."

Addressing the Housing Crisis

In regions like Middlesbrough, where homelessness rates are three times the national average, and Stockton-on-Tees, which also faces soaring housing demand, Yield Investing's projects provide a lifeline. These homes replace costly, unsuitable temporary accommodation with stable, secure housing solutions.

Socioeconomic Benefits

The impact of these projects extends beyond housing provision. Yield Investing's work generated an estimated £26.5 million in socioeconomic benefits, including:

Reduced Public Costs: Lowering reliance on temporary accommodations saves taxpayer money.

Lowering reliance on temporary accommodations saves taxpayer money. Improved Health Outcomes: Safe, stable homes contribute to better physical and mental well-being.

Safe, stable homes contribute to better physical and mental well-being. Economic Growth: Local renovations and property management create jobs and stimulate the regional economy.

A Model for Ethical Investment

Yield Investing's hands-free investment approach empowers global investors to achieve attractive returns while fostering meaningful social change. By partnering with housing associations and local councils, Yield Investing ensures ethical property development and inflation-linked rental income streams.

For more information please visit yieldinvesting.co.uk

About Yield Investing

As a leading provider of hands-free property investments, Yield Investing is dedicated to offering high-yield opportunities that emphasise ethical and social responsibility. Specialising in partnerships with long-term commercial tenants, such as housing associations, Yield ensures stable, inflation-linked income streams while positively impacting communities. Their mission centres on delivering substantial financial returns through projects that prioritise housing for vulnerable populations and drive social progress .

Disclaimer: Investing involves risk. Potential returns are not guaranteed, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

