Opti Digital Strengthens Its Position as a Key Programmatic Partner for Webedia Spain

Opti Digital, a premium advertising monetization platform, announces its partnership with Webedia Spain, a leader in digital entertainment.

Webedia has selected Opti Digital as a strategic partner to optimize its programmatic advertising revenues with an ad format that reduces ad overexposure and enhances campaign performance.

Optimizing User Attention

Opti Digital's social display format , inspired by Instagram stories, combines creativity with high performance. It is designed to optimize programmatic campaigns based on attention rate, a metric that has gained significant importance for advertisers in recent years. This metric provides deeper insights into how audiences engage with ads. Opti Digital measures attention using a proprietary model that analyzes indicators such as viewability rate, display time, CTR, and ad density.

The technology behind this format has enabled Opti Digital to strengthen its position as one of Webedia's key demand partners, positioning itself between the second and third position in the ranking.

Ensuring Compatibility and Efficiency in AMP

Given its growing audience, Webedia sought an AMP-compatible technology to effectively monetize its entire traffic. Following the integration with Opti Digital, Webedia has improved its performance on the RTC connection by 35%, compared to the previous connection, while maintaining the same demand channel.

"In addition to increasing our revenue, Opti Digital has shown great robustness and reliability in all integrations," said Iñaki García-Hoz, Head of Programmatic and AdOps at Webedia.

Improving Accessibility and Depth in Reports

A key aspect of the collaboration between Webedia España and Opti Digital has been the reliability of reports and discrepancy control, which provide publishers with a detailed and accurate view of the actual advertising revenues generated.

"We are pleased to see that the results achieved align with Webedia's expectations. This collaboration underscores the value of our solutions and reinforces our commitment to developing innovative technologies that address the challenges faced by the online publishing industry," said Pablo Hernandez, Programmatic Publisher Manager at Opti Digital.

Meanwhile, Iñaki García-Hoz states: "What we value most about Opti Digital, beyond its innovative solutions, is its deep understanding of publishers and the consultancy it provides, which has been instrumental during the control meetings."

Building on the positive results achieved, Webedia has chosen to explore additional optimization opportunities with Opti Digital, integrating its dynamic pricing solution to further enhance advertising revenue performance.

About Webedia Spain

Webedia is the leading digital entertainment group in Spain. Since its creation in 2007, the group has been building an international network of media, talent agencies, events, creativity and audiovisual production services, always with a focus on passion and innovation. Based in 12 countries, Webedia connects with more than 290 million unique monthly users worldwide. In Spain, Webedia reaches more than 21 million unique users per month, with major media outlets such as Xataka, 3DJuegos, SensaCine or DAP. Webedia also specializes in audiovisual innovation and the creation of experiences that connect with audiences through VIZZ, the agency representing the largest network of talents in Spain.

Contact: Alberto Gago, PR Marketing Manager: alberto.gago@webedia-group.com

