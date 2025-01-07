Anzeige
07.01.2025
Theralogix Launches TheraCran Max: Dual-Action Defense for Urinary Tract Health

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Theralogix, a trusted leader in the nutritional supplement industry, proudly announces the launch of TheraCran® Max, a premium dual-action supplement designed to deliver daily urinary tract health support.* By combining content-certified cranberry extract with pure d-mannose, TheraCran Max provides a comprehensive, broad-spectrum approach to urinary health.*

TheraCran Max utilizes two scientifically backed ingredients that work in complementary ways. Each daily serving contains 40 mg of soluble proanthocyanidins (PACs) from the juice portion of a whole cranberry extract plus 1,000 mg of d-mannose. Cranberry PACs and d-mannose work in unique ways, both binding to bacteria to help flush it from the urinary tract.*

TheraCran Max is the only cranberry and d-mannose supplement independently tested and certified by NSF® International, ensuring content accuracy, purity, and safety. This rigorous third-party certification sets TheraCran Max apart in a market where assurance of quality and content accuracy are essential, but often absent.

As with all Theralogix products, TheraCran Max is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-compliant facility, spotlighting the company's commitment to high-quality, evidence-based supplements. It is dye-free, gluten-free, and formulated specifically for anyone seeking reliable urinary tract health support.*

Theralogix is the #1 urologist-recommended supplement brand. When it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements, Theralogix has set the standard for over two decades. TheraCran Max is now available for purchase on Theralogix.com and Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Shannon Mahon
smahon@theralogix.com
301.464.7210

SOURCE: Theralogix



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
