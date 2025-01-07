Anni Wong, MD: Septoplasty or Rhinoplasty? New Jersey Facial Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down the Difference

Dr. Anni Wong explains functional and aesthetic nasal corrections.

In an effort to help people better understand their options for improving nasal function and facial aesthetics, Dr. Anni Wong, a leading otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon serving New Jersey, provides new expert insight on the differences between septoplasty and rhinoplasty. By clarifying the distinctions between these two procedures, Dr. Wong aims to empower patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their care.

To provide patients with clearer guidance on their options for enhancing nasal function and improving facial aesthetics, Dr. Anni Wong , a board-certified otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon serving New Jersey, is sharing new insights on the key distinctions between septoplasty and rhinoplasty.

By presenting transparent, expert-driven information, Dr. Wong aims to support individuals in making well-informed choices-whether those involve addressing functional breathing challenges, refining the nose's appearance, or achieving both goals through a tailored treatment plan.

Septoplasty Surgery: Restoring Nasal Function

Septoplasty surgery is a medical procedure designed to correct a deviated septum, a condition in which the nasal septum is misaligned. This can cause breathing difficulties, chronic congestion, and frequent sinus infections. Dr. Wong has expertise in performing septoplasty procedures to improve nasal function by straightening the nasal septum, alleviating nasal blockage, and reducing symptoms like nasal congestion. This procedure is often recommended for individuals with functional concerns such as difficulty breathing or sleep apnea.

Rhinoplasty: Addressing Cosmetic and Functional Concerns

Rhinoplasty , commonly referred to as a "nose job," is a surgical procedure that addresses both cosmetic and functional concerns. Dr. Wong performs rhinoplasty surgery to reshape the nose's appearance, correcting features like a dorsal hump, crooked nose, or bulbous nasal tip.

For patients with breathing problems or structural defects, functional rhinoplasty offers an effective solution to enhance nasal passages and improve breathing function. Dr. Wong's approach integrates cosmetic improvements with functional benefits, achieving a balanced and natural-looking result.

When to Consider Septoplasty or Rhinoplasty

Determining whether septoplasty, rhinoplasty, or a combined approach is appropriate begins with a thorough evaluation of a patient's symptoms and objectives. Individuals experiencing persistent nasal obstruction, difficulty breathing, or chronic sinus issues may benefit from septoplasty, while those seeking a more refined or balanced facial appearance might find rhinoplasty to be the ideal solution.

With a personalized consultation, Dr. Wong can help identify the most suitable approach, ensuring that each patient's chosen procedure aligns with their individual goals.

Customized Treatment Plans for Optimal Results

Dr. Wong emphasizes personalized care, tailoring each nasal surgery to the specific needs of her patients. For septoplasty procedures, she focuses on restoring proper structure and function to the nasal septum, while rhinoplasty procedures may address aesthetic improvements, breathing issues, or both. In some cases, Dr. Wong combines septoplasty and rhinoplasty in a single surgical procedure, known as septorhinoplasty, to address functional and cosmetic concerns simultaneously. This approach streamlines recovery into one recovery period while providing comprehensive results.

About Dr. Anni Wong

Dr. Anni Wong is a distinguished otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon renowned for her expertise in functional and cosmetic nasal surgery. Operating in New Jersey, she delivers exceptional patient care tailored to individual needs. Her practice includes rhinoplasty and septoplasty, enhancing both the aesthetic appearance and functional capabilities of the nose.

Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology Expertise

Dr. Wong's background in otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery provides a comprehensive understanding of the head and neck. She graduated with distinction from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, completed her residency at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and pursued fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania, where she trained with top surgeons. She also has authored numerous journal articles, presenting her work both nationally and internationally.

Rhinoplasty and Septoplasty Expertise

Dr. Wong's focus on rhinoplasty and septoplasty allows her to provide her patients with transformative benefits. Whether performed individually or in combination, these procedures are highly effective in addressing specific concerns, offering remarkable improvements in function and appearance, and providing lasting results that improve both physical and emotional well-being.

Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation Techniques

Dr. Wong also offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation techniques, including injectables like fillers, neurotoxins, Sculptra, and PRF injections. She is proficient in laser resurfacing, scar revision, and other minimally invasive techniques that provide aesthetic improvements with minimal recovery time.

Dr. Wong's patient-focused philosophy prioritizes clear communication and attentive listening, ensuring every patient feels heard and understood. Her dedication to helping individuals achieve their best selves shines through in her carefully tailored treatment plans. Whether addressing functional issues, enhancing aesthetics, or performing facial rejuvenation or reconstruction, Dr. Wong combines exceptional skill with compassionate care, making her a trusted choice for nose surgery and other facial procedures.

Contacting Dr. Anni Wong for Nasal Surgery Consultations in New Jersey

Dr. Anni Wong provides comprehensive consultations for rhinoplasty and septoplasty in New Jersey. Her practice addresses functional and cosmetic concerns, creating personalized treatment plans for each patient's unique needs and goals. Dr. Wong's expertise as a plastic surgeon is valuable for those with breathing difficulties, deviated septums, or those interested in cosmetic procedures.

Locations: Monroe and Freehold, New Jersey

Consultations are available at Dr. Wong's offices in Monroe and Freehold, New Jersey. These locations feature modern facilities designed to deliver high-quality care in a comfortable environment. Dr. Wong prioritizes clear communication and active listening during consultations to understand and address patients' specific concerns, ensuring a personalized approach to every treatment plan. Call her office for more information or to set up an appointment .

Monroe Township, NJ

Phone number: 609-831-0779

Address: 350 Forsgate Dr # 100, Monroe Township, NJ

Freehold, NJ

Phone number: 732-375-9550

Address: 303 W Main St Suite 500, Freehold, NJ

