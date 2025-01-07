DealFlow Events Announces Platinum Sponsorship of The Microcap Conference 2025 by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Conference Begins in 21 Days

DealFlow Events is excited to announce that Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS) has been named the Platinum Sponsor for The Microcap Conference 2025, scheduled to take place from January 28 to January 30 at the renowned Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

The Microcap Conference has established itself as a premier destination for investors, public companies, and financial professionals looking to explore opportunities within the microcap sector. With EGS's unwavering support, we are poised to elevate the conference experience, delivering valuable insights and fostering meaningful connections among attendees.

"For nearly twenty years, we have maintained a great relationship with Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership for The Microcap Conference," said Steven Dresner, CEO of DealFlow Events. "Their expertise in providing legal counsel to microcap companies along with their market-leading commitment to facilitating innovative financing techniques perfectly aligns with our mission to support growth in this vital segment of the market."

As the Platinum Sponsor, EGS will play an important role in supporting the agenda for The Microcap Conference, by contributing to discussions that address current trends, regulatory challenges, and investment strategies within the microcap space. Attendees can expect a diverse lineup of growth company presentations, expert speakers, engaging panel discussions, and numerous networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and exploration of new ventures.

The Microcap Conference 2025 is anticipated to attract a wide range of participants, including microcap company executives, institutional and retail investors, analysts, and service providers. With a shared commitment to enhancing deal flow and promoting growth, the collaboration between DealFlow Events and EGS promises to deliver an exceptional conference experience.

For more information about The Microcap Conference 2025 and to register, please visit https://themicrocapconference.com/ or contact DealFlow Events at team@dealflowevents.com.

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events, the host of hundreds of conferences over the past 21 years, is renowned for its Microcap, SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit https://DealFlowEvents.com.

About Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

EGS is a New York City-based law firm comprised of nearly 120 professionals, offering its clients legal services in a broad range of business-related matters. Founded in 1992, the Firm specializes in many areas of commercial law: Corporate, Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions, International Transactions, Real Estate, Broker-Dealer Regulation, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Labor, Employment, Cannabis, ERISA, Executive Compensation, Tax and Estate Planning. With a focus on serving microcap and emerging companies, EGS provides comprehensive legal services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

