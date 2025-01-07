Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HQP | ISIN: US74933X6094 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RM0
NASDAQ
06.01.25
21:57 Uhr
0,550 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, today announced that it has brought on board Philip Anderson, to take on the position of Chief Financial Officer. Margrit Thomassen, who has been our Interim Chief Financial Officer, will continue with the company in the role of Controller.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, commented on the hire, "After some time of searching for the right fit, we are happy to have concluded our search with Phil Anderson joining the team. His background includes executive management across a variety of industries, managing hedge funds at the partner level, and an early stint in investment banking. We are excited that he is joining the team immediately."

Commenting on his new position with Catheter Precision, Mr. Anderson said, "I am thrilled to join the team at the company. What drew me to this decision was several factors. First, VTAK is in the exciting market of cardiac electrophysiology which has had tremendous growth. Secondly, the management team in place today is noteworthy. David Jenkins is an entrepreneur, and this is now his third start up in this field. Marie-Claude Jacques comes from heading up US sales at Baylis and subsequently was Vice President at Boston Scientific, Inc, also in their cardiac electrophysiology division. Third, the company has two products in the beginning of the revenue cycle, with strong clinical evidence behind the products. And finally, my skills fit directly into this company at this stage, both on the finance side as well as the operational side."

As an inducement to Mr. Anderson's employment, he received an award of options to purchase 500,000 shares of Company common stock. The options were granted pursuant to Section 711(a) of the NYSE American listed company manual, which provides that qualifying inducement awards may be made without obtaining shareholder approval. The options have an exercise price of $0.53 per share, vest monthly over three years and have a term of 10 years.

About Catheter Precision
Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:
At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #

Contact Information
Missiaen Huck
COO
mhuck@catheterprecision.com
9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.