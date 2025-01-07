ParetoHealth Appoints Heather Underhill as Chief Customer Officer to Advance Customer Success Initiatives

Investing in our customers through leadership and expanded ecosystem

ParetoHealth announces Heather Underhill as Chief Customer Officer. Underhill joins ParetoHealth at a pivotal moment of growth marked by increased investment in customer success and expansion of our partner ecosystem, which now includes Found (GLP-1 cost management and comprehensive weight care), Renalogic (kidney care), and RxBenefits (pharmacy cost management).

Previously, Underhill was Senior Vice President of Client Experience and Operations at Teladoc Health, where she supported a $1B portfolio with over 10,000 customers and transformed telehealth operations. Underhill's people-first approach, proven track record in elevating customer experiences, and passion for making an impact align with ParetoHealth's relentless commitment to empowering our customers to succeed. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont and a master's in organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

"At ParetoHealth, we're not just talking about change-we're leading it," said Maeve O'Meara, President of ParetoHealth. "Heather's arrival and the continued expansion of our ecosystem are investments in making health insurance work for midsize employers and giving consultants the tools they need to win."

About ParetoHealth

Traditional health insurance is failing small and midsize employers. ParetoHealth unites employers with 50-1,000 employees into one strong, like-minded community that unlocks a better way to eliminate volatility and lower overall health benefits costs. More than 3,000 employers have joined ParetoHealth on the right side of the fight, representing over 1 million covered lives and $6.6 billion in healthcare spend under management. Learn more at paretohealth.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Found

Found is a physician-designed weight care platform transforming the way society approaches personalized weight management. Found provides members with one of the industry's largest medication formularies alongside judgment-free, evidence-based care that combines medication and behavior change support. Learn more at joinfound.com .

About Renalogic:

Renalogic is the leader in helping self-funded plans reduce the human and financial cost of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on their employee populations. Serving more than 1,000 clients since our founding in 2002, Renalogic helped clients save hundreds of millions of dollars, and helped members live longer, healthier lives. Learn more at renalogic.com .

About Rx Benefits:

Birmingham, Alabama-based RxBenefits is the industry's first and only pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), dedicated to helping self-funded employers contain rising pharmacy costs while ensuring employees have access to affordable, high-quality prescription medications. Learn more at rxbenefits.com .

