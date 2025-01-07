Maestro Labs Acquires Flowrite to Build the Largest Independent AI Email Assistant on the Market

Maestro Labs, the company behind Outlook's leading AI assistant, MailMaestro acquires Flowrite to expand into the Gmail ecosystem

In a strategic move to expand its email productivity footprint, Maestro Labs, known for its market-leading Outlook AI assistant MailMaestro, has acquired Flowrite, the email division of Helsinki-based startup Flow AI. The acquisition signals Maestro Labs' ambitious plans to extend its reach into Gmail's ecosystem while accelerating its global expansion, leveraging Flowrite's market presence around the world.

The transaction was funded through a seed round led by a consortium of investors, family offices and senior executives from Microsoft, BCG, Softbank, KKR and others.

Adrian Cabrera, CEO of MailMaestro, said, "We've always admired Flowrite's innovative approach and rapid growth, reaching hundreds of thousands of users across 150+ countries in a very short period is an impressive feat. Through the acquisition, we're taking a major leap forward in our mission to transform email productivity with AI globally."

Founded in 2020, Flowrite has secured a total of $5 million in funding and established itself as the leading AI email solution for Gmail. Following the acquisition, their team continues to double down on Flow AI, their sought-after genAI evaluation and optimization product. Drawing from their successful track record in building AI products, they partner with leading AI companies to evaluate and enhance language model systems, helping shape the future of commercial AI applications.

"It's been incredible to see the continuation of Flowrite through MailMaestro. The team at Maestro Labs has impressed us with their dedication and vision, and we're excited about what this acquisition means for the future of email productivity," said Aaro Isosaari, former CEO of Flowrite and current CEO of Flow AI.

MailMaestro's AI email assistant has become the go-to tool for teams looking to make their email faster, easier, and more professional. It integrates easily with Outlook and Gmail ,and it's the top-rated AI tool for Outlook on Microsoft AppSource. The assistant was particularly successful in head-to-head comparisons with Microsoft Copilot for Outlook, with 8 out of 10 users choosing MailMaestro as their preferred solution.

