Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maestro Labs Acquires Flowrite to Build the Largest Independent AI Email Assistant on the Market

Finanznachrichten News

Maestro Labs, the company behind Outlook's leading AI assistant, MailMaestro acquires Flowrite to expand into the Gmail ecosystem

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / In a strategic move to expand its email productivity footprint, Maestro Labs, known for its market-leading Outlook AI assistant MailMaestro, has acquired Flowrite, the email division of Helsinki-based startup Flow AI. The acquisition signals Maestro Labs' ambitious plans to extend its reach into Gmail's ecosystem while accelerating its global expansion, leveraging Flowrite's market presence around the world.

The transaction was funded through a seed round led by a consortium of investors, family offices and senior executives from Microsoft, BCG, Softbank, KKR and others.

Adrian Cabrera, CEO of MailMaestro, said, "We've always admired Flowrite's innovative approach and rapid growth, reaching hundreds of thousands of users across 150+ countries in a very short period is an impressive feat. Through the acquisition, we're taking a major leap forward in our mission to transform email productivity with AI globally."

Founded in 2020, Flowrite has secured a total of $5 million in funding and established itself as the leading AI email solution for Gmail. Following the acquisition, their team continues to double down on Flow AI, their sought-after genAI evaluation and optimization product. Drawing from their successful track record in building AI products, they partner with leading AI companies to evaluate and enhance language model systems, helping shape the future of commercial AI applications.

"It's been incredible to see the continuation of Flowrite through MailMaestro. The team at Maestro Labs has impressed us with their dedication and vision, and we're excited about what this acquisition means for the future of email productivity," said Aaro Isosaari, former CEO of Flowrite and current CEO of Flow AI.

MailMaestro's AI email assistant has become the go-to tool for teams looking to make their email faster, easier, and more professional. It integrates easily with Outlook and Gmail ,and it's the top-rated AI tool for Outlook on Microsoft AppSource. The assistant was particularly successful in head-to-head comparisons with Microsoft Copilot for Outlook, with 8 out of 10 users choosing MailMaestro as their preferred solution.

For more information, visit www.maestrolabs.com.

About

MailMaestro is a magical AI email assistant designed to improve and speed up email communication. Developed by Maestro Labs, it helps users quickly summarize entire email threads, improve email drafts, respond with AI based on the context of the email thread, schedule meetings from the inbox, and more. It helps 55 000 teams around the world to clear their inboxes faster. It takes the hassle and stress out of sending professional emails in 18 supported languages, including German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Media Contact

Organization: Maestro Labs
Contact Person Name: Kamil Jakubczyk
Website: https://www.maestrolabs.com/
Email: press@maestrolabs.com
City: Singapore
State: Singapore
Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Maestro Labs



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.