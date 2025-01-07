Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Martal Group, a leader in B2B sales and lead generation, is providing B2B businesses an additional and complementary month of its standard tier one plan to support growth and sales strategies and extend valuable resources to help companies succeed in 2025.





Source: Facebook | Martal Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/234934_12d8f9c5b40ff8f9_001full.jpg

"We have found that because B2B purchasing decisions take so long, many of the leads we contact for our clients convert after campaigns have ended.

By empowering businesses with an additional month after-service offer, they can capture more qualified leads and convert more opportunities," said Martal Group CEO Vito Vishnepolsky.

The promotion applies to the three-month standard tier-one plan and will run until March 2025. It provides an additional month's use of Martal's AI sales engagement platform, which was created in partnership with Landbase.

The platform generates ICP-specific campaign messaging and intelligently automates outreach and campaign optimization based on real-time market feedback.





Source: Facebook | Martal Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/234934_12d8f9c5b40ff8f9_002full.jpg

Martal Group uses buying intent signals to identify and get in touch with key decision-makers most likely involved in the purchasing decisions of its clients' service offerings.

Partnering with Martal allows B2B companies to:

Save up to 65% on sales-related expenses

Ramp up lead gen efforts three times faster than an in-house team

Meet prospects earlier in the buying process

About Martal Group:

For over a decade and a half, Martal Group has specialized in B2B lead generation for companies worldwide. Through a proprietary process and a team of expert sales executives, Martal develops and executes omnichannel strategies for businesses ready to expand or scale in North America and beyond.

Media Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234934

SOURCE: DesignRush