Expereo leverages Starlink's Low-Earth Orbit satellites to provide enterprises reliable high-speed internet even in the most remote areas

Expereo, the world-leading global intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announces it has become a Starlink Authorized Reseller, enabling the company to provide unmatched connectivity solutions to organizations across the world through Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite internet.

Starlink, engineered by SpaceX, is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using LEO satellites to deliver internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls and more almost anywhere in the world. Starlink is suited for increased resilience and hard-to-reach rural and isolated areas where internet connectivity is unreliable or non-existent.

As reliance on real-time data, remote collaboration, and critical applications continues to surge, ensuring uninterrupted, high-performance connectivity has become non-negotiable for business continuity and operational success. However, even with advanced terrestrial networks, enterprises face persistent risks of connectivity disruptions due to physical outages, infrastructure limitations, and bandwidth constraints.

Starlink's innovative satellite technology enhances Expereo's portfolio by delivering resilience and ensuring reliable connectivity wherever and whenever it's needed. Key benefits include:

Unmatched resilience in a fully managed solution : With LEO satellite connectivity as a backup or primary connection, businesses remain protected from network disruptions due to physical infrastructure failures, fibre cuts, or regional outages. Enterprises can now achieve seamless end-to-end management of their LEO solutions, maintaining the same level of visibility and control as with their broader internet infrastructure, thanks to Expereo's managed services and expereoOne platform.

: With LEO satellite connectivity as a backup or primary connection, businesses remain protected from network disruptions due to physical infrastructure failures, fibre cuts, or regional outages. Enterprises can now achieve seamless end-to-end management of their LEO solutions, maintaining the same level of visibility and control as with their broader internet infrastructure, thanks to Expereo's managed services and expereoOne platform. Instant failover for seamless continuity: Expereo's LEO satellite integration brings instant failover capability with low-latency and high-speed internet that keeps critical applications running without interruption. In scenarios where every second counts, this enhanced resilience protects businesses from costly downtimes and ensuring that operations run smoothly no matter what.

Expereo's LEO satellite integration brings instant failover capability with low-latency and high-speed internet that keeps critical applications running without interruption. In scenarios where every second counts, this enhanced resilience protects businesses from costly downtimes and ensuring that operations run smoothly no matter what. Flexible deployment and rapid scalability: LEO easy deployment means organizations can set up, scale, or configure solutions according to their business needs, without the delays or dependencies of traditional infrastructure. Expereo's network management expertise ensures seamless integration into existing systems, allowing enterprises to respond flexibly to changing demand and business priorities.

LEO easy deployment means organizations can set up, scale, or configure solutions according to their business needs, without the delays or dependencies of traditional infrastructure. Expereo's network management expertise ensures seamless integration into existing systems, allowing enterprises to respond flexibly to changing demand and business priorities. Ability to connect anywhere: With satellite connectivity, business sites can be connected wherever they are located as long as there is a clear line of sight with the sky.

Ben Elms, Chief Executive Officer at Expereo, comments: "Starlink is a game-changer for our customers. Starlink's satellite technology, renowned for its ability to provide high-speed internet to remote areas, aligns perfectly with Expereo's mission to deliver seamless, resilient, high-quality and managed internet access to enterprises, regardless of their location.

"Starlink complements Expereo's expertise in providing end-to-end management of an entire suite of connectivity solutions for organizations of all kinds, no matter where they are based or what their growth ambitions are, all visible and managed through our intelligent platform expereoOne."

About Expereo

Expereo is the world leading intelligent internet company that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com Follow Starlink on X https://x.com/Starlink

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107231053/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

07534252295