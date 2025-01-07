Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) today announced that Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 12:45 pm ET.

The 40-minute presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Cimpress Investor Relations website at ir.cimpress.com/news-and-events/events, and a replay of the presentation will be available at the same link until April 14, 2025.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, print mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, National Pen, Packstyle, Pixartprinting, Printi, Tradeprint, VistaPrint, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

