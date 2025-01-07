SER sees its comprehensive AI capabilities and user experience as key reasons for recognition as a Leader

CEO Dr. John Bates says, "We believe that Doxis is ideally suited to help companies harness the power of AI to defeat document chaos, manage rising volumes of information, and profitably scale business."

SER Group, the leading provider of Intelligent Content Automation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management 2024*. The report evaluates 15 document management vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, comments: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader of the document management platform market. Our positioning as a Leader, we believe, underlines how we are successfully fulfilling our bold vision of helping knowledge workers be 100 times more productive. The report, as we see it, confirms that Doxis' AI-infused document management capabilities are ideally suited to help companies harness the power of AI to defeat document chaos, manage rising volumes of information, and profitably scale business."

Access to the full report can be found here.

SER believes that its Leader position is based on its strong execution around AI and user experience. Furthermore, SER has built its strategy around offering a broad range of deep API and enterprise application integrations, for example, with SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce and more.

SER's Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform is designed to empower customers with accelerated time-to-value, enabling instant access to a rich app ecosystem, seamless multi-cloud flexibility, and innovative industry-specific AI models.

"We're transforming the user experience with a modern, unified UX and driving productivity through comprehensive AI-powered automation for end-to-end processes. By prioritizing ease of use and scalability across platforms, we ensure that our customers can unlock immediate, sustainable value across their digital ecosystems," comments Bates.

He continues: "With our expansion into the U.S. and a rapidly growing roster of large global brands, we're excited to bring the intelligent document management capabilities of Doxis to even more organizations seeking innovation at scale and impactful digital transformation."

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Applications and Software Engineering Research Team, 18 December 2024, ID G00808538

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SER

SER leads the global document management market with its AI-infused Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. Focused on delivering a faster ROI, SER's solutions for business-critical processes help leading brands to regain control over their documents and automate workflows across enterprise ecosystems. Recognized by analysts and loved by customers, SER makes daily work easier for more than five million users. With 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 20 locations around the globe. Learn more: www.sergroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107481534/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Maureen Cueppers

+49 (0)228-90896-0

press@sergroup.com