Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Ionomr Innovations Inc.: Ionomr Innovations opens Boston Development and Manufacturing Center

Expansion dramatically scales up production capacity

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionomr Innovations Inc., global leader in the development and production of Hydrocarbon PFAS-free Ion Exchange Materials (IEMs) necessary to enable the innovative high performance electrochemistry solutions required to decarbonize the planet, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art development and low volume manufacturing facility located at Hood Park in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

"Ionomr's continued expansion is core to the company's strategy to develop and manufacture innovative world class sustainable products, PFAS-free, ion-exchange materials that enable our OEM partners worldwide to develop cutting-edge solutions that allow the planet to drive to Net Zero," said Bill Haberlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ionomr Innovations. "When these platforms are coupled with our unique reference design approach, it allows our solutions to be seamlessly integrated into OEM platforms to meet the wide range of market requirements."

Ionomr's new Hood Park facility is situated in the core of Metro Boston's thriving innovation and R&D community

"Establishing the Boston-area facility provides access to some of the most highly skilled engineering talent in the industry as we continue to grow our advanced technology and manufacturing teams," said Ben Britton, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Ionomr Innovations.

The Hood Park facility is situated in the core of metro Boston's thriving innovation and R&D community and boasts a total area of twenty-two thousand square feet to expand customer applications capability, service and reach. It is expected that facility will generate greater than 40 new jobs over the next three years.

The Hood Park Center features state-of-the-art equipment and facilities that include:

  • Manufacturing capacity to produce 750,000 m2 of membrane product per year, for up to 10 gigawatts of annual production.
  • Cutting-edge coating equipment to support the seamless transition from prototypes to initial production runs for advanced membranes for both fuel cells and low-cost hydrogen production.
  • Fuel cell and electrolyzer test stations to further our unique reference design strategy and ongoing customer application support.
  • A fully analytical facility dedicated to quality control, failure analysis, and improving product lifetime (durability).

About Ionomr Innovations

Ionomr is revolutionizing electrochemistry with the development and manufacturing of breakthrough ion-exchange membranes and polymers for the hydrogen economy. Ionomr's Pemion® and Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, carbon utilization, and advanced energy storage. Founded in 2017, Ionomr employs 54 professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada, Rochester, New York and Boston, Massachusetts. Ionomr has been named to the Global Cleantech 100 three years in a row and is part of the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers, which brings together 100 companies from around the globe that are pioneering break-through technologies and innovations aimed at tackling critical discussions. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy, visit www.ionomr.com.

Media contact: Nancy McHarg, nancy@mchargcommunications.com; +1 604 760 4366; Business contact: Wilson Lee, wlee@ionomr.com

Ionomr Innovations Inc. logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592162/Ionomr_Innovations_Inc__Ionomr_Innovations_opens_Boston_Developm.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592163/Ionomr_Innovations_Inc__Ionomr_Innovations_opens_Boston_Developm.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionomr-innovations-opens-boston-development-and-manufacturing-center-302344125.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
