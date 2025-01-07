Molex, a parent to Phillips Medisize, Closes Acquisition of Vectura Group Ltd.

Phillips Medisize adds market-leading inhalation capabilities to its existing suite of drug delivery device design and production capabilities.

Pharmaceutical customers can now leverage the combined expertise and capabilities of Phillips Medisize and Vectura to help them develop innovative inhalation products that will help people around the world live healthier, more productive lives.

Molex, a parent to Phillips Medisize, announced that it has completed, through an affiliate, the previously announced acquisition of Vectura Group Ltd. (Vectura) from Vectura Fertin Pharma Inc., a subsidiary of Philip Morris International Inc. Phillips Medisize is a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative products for the pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech markets. With the addition of Vectura, the company now offers a wider range of formulation, device design, combination product development and manufacturing services.

The transaction includes Vectura's proprietary technology and combination product development expertise in dry powder inhalers (DPI), including the Lever Operated Multi-dose Inhaler (LOMI) and Gyrohaler platforms; metered dose inhalers (MDI); nasal inhalers; and nebulizers, including the FOX device. Vectura also offers pharmaceutical analysis, process development, technical transfer, clinical trial supplies and regulatory services. By adding these leading capabilities, Phillips Medisize enhances its pharmaceutical R&D services and expands its capabilities in inhalation drug delivery.

"Phillips Medisize will continue to expand the services we offer pharmaceutical companies thanks to the acquisition of Vectura, particularly in inhalation, to help meet growing patient needs," said Paul Chaffin, President of Phillips Medisize. "Together Phillips Medisize and Vectura are uniquely positioned to collaborate with leading pharmaceutical customers to develop innovative products that address the growing global demand for new therapies to treat chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD, as well as non-respiratory conditions."

"The Vectura team is delighted with the completion of the acquisition," said Dr. Geraldine Venthoye, who has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President for the Phillips Medisize Medical business. "We are excited about the opportunities and scale of Phillips Medisize, which will allow us to deliver our formulation and combination product expertise to more pharmaceutical customers as part of end-to-end pharmaceutical development."

Phillips Medisize is a proven global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that designs, engineers and manufactures products for the pharmaceutical and broader healthcare industry, saving lives and improving quality of life for millions of patients annually. With the Vectura acquisition, Phillips Medisize will add approximately 350 employees to its team of more than 6,000. Additionally, the team will now include more than 1,200 engineers and scientists, collaborating with customers and colleagues to deliver global design, development, formulation and manufacturing services across three continents and 30 sites.

"The acquisition of Vectura reflects our commitment to advancing industry-leading medical capabilities for our customers," said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex, which acquired Phillips Medisize in 2016. "Together Phillips Medisize and Vectura will unlock significant growth potential to support the growing need for inhalation therapies."

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture life-saving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected placeWith a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

