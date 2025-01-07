Kho Kho Federation of India: KKFI Unveils Spectacular Trophy, Mascots Tejas and Tara for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025

The World Cup, set to kick off on January 13, will be broadcast on Star and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) marked a historic moment today at The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, unveiling the prestigious trophies for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled for January 13-19, 2025. Under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the tournament will showcase 21 men's and 20 women's teams from 24 countries across six continents at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The World Cup will feature two magnificent trophies - a blue trophy for the men's championship and a green trophy for the women's event. Both trophies embody the dynamic spirit of Kho Kho through their contemporary design, featuring flowing curves and golden figures. The blue trophy symbolizes trust, determination, and universal appeal, while the green trophy represents growth and vitality. Both pieces feature intricate crystal detailing that symbolizes the precision and excellence demanded at the highest level of competition.

The Federation also proudly introduced 'Tejas' and 'Tara,' a dynamic duo of gazelles serving as the official mascots for the tournament. These mascots embody the sport's core attributes of speed, agility, and teamwork. Tejas, symbolizing brilliance and energy, and Tara, representing guidance and aspiration, are depicted in vibrant blue and orange sporting attire adorned with traditional Indian motifs, celebrating both the sport's heritage and its modern appeal.

The KKFI has assembled an impressive roster of partners to ensure the tournament's success. EaseMyTrip joins as the execution partner, managing travel logistics for all participants. The broadcast reach will be maximised through Star Sports Network and Doordarshan as TV broadcast partners, while Disney+ Hotstar will serve as the OTT broadcast partner. GMR Sports has come on board as the Silver Sponsor, while District by Zomato will handle ticketing services through their platform.

Shiv Naresh will be the official kitting partner for the participants. The ceremonial dress partners include Blackberry and Tata Taneira. Meanwhile, adding a cultural dimension, Nayan Naveli Gallery joins as the contemporary art partner. The tournament's strategic framework will be supported by Grant Thornton as the strategic sports development partner, while Deloitte will serve as the knowledge partner, bringing their expertise in analytics and operational efficiency.

"We are very grateful to all our stakeholders who will be supporting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The World Cup will be live streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast for free on DD Sports as well, in what is a massive boost to a sport indigenous to India. This World Cup is the first step towards taking the sport to the Olympics, and with the help of all our partners, we hope to show the world the beauty of Kho Kho. Our mascots Tejas and Tara symbolise the sport's core attributes of speed, agility, and teamwork. And the trophies - blue for the men's tournament and green for the women's event - are a mark of unity and harmony, and will set new standards of excellence at a global stage," said Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India.

"This World Cup marks a watershed moment for Kho Kho, transforming our indigenous sport into a global phenomenon. The overwhelming response from 24 nations reflects the universal appeal of Kho Kho and its potential to unite diverse cultures through sport. With world-class infrastructure and support from our esteemed partners, we are confident of delivering a tournament that will set new benchmarks in sporting excellence and establish Kho Kho as a dynamic, modern sport on the international stage," said Shri MS Tyagi, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India.

The tournament promises to be a landmark event in the history of this indigenous sport, bringing together global talent and showcasing India's sporting heritage on the world stage.

