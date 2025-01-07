Bitget Limited: Bitget Introduces Bank Deposits with ZEN Integration, Enabling Access for Eleven Fiat Currencies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the integration of ZEN.com, a renowned banking solution, into its fiat deposit and withdrawal channel. With this integration, Bitget users can now seamlessly deposit and withdraw funds using 11 supported fiat currencies, including PLN, CZK, DKK, AUD, CAD, NOK, SEK, CHF and HUF.

This collaboration shows Bitget's focus on enhancing accessibility and improving the user experience, particularly in underserved European markets and major regions such as Oceania.

"Our partnership with ZEN.com aligns with our plans of making crypto trading more accessible to users worldwide. By supporting more fiat currencies than our competitors and offering instant fiat on-ramp options, we're empowering users with convenient and innovative trading solutions," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Bitget's ZEN integration offers a multitude of benefits. Users can depositand withdrawfunds in 11 fiat currencies, more than what other CEXs currently provide. With instant fiat on-ramp, users gain access to instant cash conversion to crypto via Bitget. There are no hidden charges, and zero deposit fees help users benefit from fee rebates during the promotional period.

To celebrate this partnership, Bitget and ZEN are launching an exclusive campaign, rewarding users with a 3-month ZEN PRO trial, zero deposit fees, and up to 25% rebates on fiat-to-crypto conversions.

The event runs from January 7th, 2025, 18:00by creating a ZEN account for a free 3-month PRO trial, making a fee-free deposit in supported fiat currencies, and converting fiat to crypto to earn up to 25% rebates.

For detailed instructions on how to deposit via ZEN, visit here.

About Bitget

