Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
07.01.25
15:04 Uhr
9,440 Euro
-0,100
-1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
07.01.2025 14:34 Uhr
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Public Power Corporation

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Public Power Corporation S.A.
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000
Description:4.625% due 31st October 2031
Offer price:100
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
