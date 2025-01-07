The French government has allocated 464 MW of the 500 MW available in a technology-neutral renewables tender to PV projects. From pv magazine France The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the list of winners of a technologically neutral tender for PV, hydroelectric and wind installations. The procurement exercise was set up in accordance with the European Commission's desire to allow direct and non-discriminatory competition between different renewable energy sources. For this third session, 500. 6 MW was allocated against a requested volume of 500 MW. The tender accepted ...

