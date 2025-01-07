American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces January Slate of Conferences

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences in January where they will be presenting, leading discussions or meeting with customers and industry partners.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 : January 7, 2025 - January 10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where brands get business done, meet new partners and where the industry's sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape at one event.

https://www.ces.tech/

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Future Mineral Forum : January 14, 2025 - January 16, 2025

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is the world's premier platform for minerals. FMF stands at the forefront of global industry connections, bringing together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future of minerals. With 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives, FMF serves as a catalyst for global collaboration.

https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman LVC Global Holdings, Ltd and advisor to ReElement, will be attending, to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

