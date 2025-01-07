Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 14:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS-108 Carbon Neutral Standard for Public Review

Finanznachrichten News

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services is now available for public review.?

The Standard was first introduced in 2022 to establish certification requirements for entities, buildings, products and services to achieve carbon neutral status.

The Standard was revised to include:

  • New requirement to reduce GHG emissions year over year

  • New requirement to pre-purchase carbon offsets for any commitment claim

  • New timebound requirements for Entities to includes scope 3 emissions

  • Updated requirements for allowable claims

  • Alignment with Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly product carbon policy

  • Addition of Section 8, optional Global Heat Reduction Assessment

The public is welcome to comment on the version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 07, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to? standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-carbon-neutral-entities-buildings-products-and-services.?

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit? www.SCSstandards.org.?

Media Contact

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.