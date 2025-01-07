SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS-108 Carbon Neutral Standard for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services is now available for public review.?

The Standard was first introduced in 2022 to establish certification requirements for entities, buildings, products and services to achieve carbon neutral status.

The Standard was revised to include:

New requirement to reduce GHG emissions year over year

New requirement to pre-purchase carbon offsets for any commitment claim

New timebound requirements for Entities to includes scope 3 emissions

Updated requirements for allowable claims

Alignment with Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly product carbon policy

Addition of Section 8, optional Global Heat Reduction Assessment

The public is welcome to comment on the version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 07, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to? standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-carbon-neutral-entities-buildings-products-and-services.?

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit? www.SCSstandards.org.?

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com