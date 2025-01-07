Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - 8:31 AM EST - Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today the election of Mitzi H. Coogler, CPA to its Board of Directors. Ms. Coogler was elected as a new director at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 30, 2024.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Mitzi Coogler to the Birchtech Board," stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech. "Mitzi's vast experience in finance and accounting makes her a strong addition to our Board that will serve the Company well as we enter an exciting new phase of the Company's growth and development, including the expectation to pursue a listing on a major U.S. exchange during 2025.

"Having worked with Mitzi in various Company-related projects since 2018, I believe her professional relationships will be invaluable to Birchtech's corporate growth initiatives. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy, drive profitability and seek to build value for Birchtech shareholders over the long term. We are well positioned entering into 2025 with strong corporate direction as we seek to uplist to a major U.S. exchange."

Ms. Coogler is a certified public accountant and has maintained an accounting practice since 2014 in Northport, Alabama specializing in management support and guidance for closely held businesses. Since November 2023, she has served as Chief Financial Officer of JT Harrison Construction Co., Inc., located in Northport, Alabama, which provides design, general contracting and construction management services. Prior experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Cancer Network, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of closely held businesses wholly or majority owned by Dr. Scott Drummond (deceased), as well as shareholder/employee at accounting firm Echols, Coogler & Associates, P.C. Ms. Coogler received her B.S. in accounting from University of Alabama in 1993.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT), formerly Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., is an environmental technology firm that promotes cleaner water and air with highly effective, affordable, and sustainable business solutions. Birchtech's separate operating divisions each offer innovative, efficient technologies addressing critical industry concerns. With over 40 patents, the Company's ME2C Environmental division has provided patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture to the coal-fired utility sector since 2008. WE2C Environmental is focused on developing new, disruptive technologies for PFAS/PFOS removal from potable (drinking) water. New and innovative water purification technologies are under development to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at http://www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

