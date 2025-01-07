Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to summarize the highly successful 2024 exploration season and announce final results from the 2024 diamond drilling program conducted at its road accessible, 431 square kilometre RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City in Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The mineralized system at the Blackjack deposit continues to grow well beyond the initial resource announced in January 2023 with the impressive results from the drill campaigns conducted in 2023 and 2024. The Company completed 9,264 metres of drilling this year focused on expanding the Blackjack zone in addition to completing the first ever diamond drilling of the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusions with significant gold mineralization intersected in all targeted intrusions. Drill results continue to significantly expand the Blackjack gold deposit area, intersecting strong gold mineralization near surface, at depth, and to the south in holes DDRCCC-24-069 to 072. Initial drilling at the Pukelman intrusion has also returned promising gold values from DDRCCC-24-073 and 074, the first two diamond drill holes completed by Sitka (see Table 2).

Select assay highlights from 2024 diamond drilling at RC Gold:

191.0 m of 1.16 g/t gold from 327 m in DDRCCC-24-057 including 54.6 m of 2.54 g/t gold from 453.4 m

154.0 m of 1.47 g/t gold from 354.0 m in DDRCCC-24-058 including 37.0 m of 3.07 g/t gold from 449.0 m

290.5 m of 1.10 g/t gold from 236.0 m in DDRCCC-062 including 105.0 m of 1.68 g/t gold from 421.6 m

99.2 m of 1.01 g/t gold from 448.5 m in DDRCCC-24-067

678.1 m of 1.04 g/t gold from 4.4 m in DDRCCC-24-068 including 93.0 m of 2.57 g/t gold from 589.5 m

85.0 m of 1.12 g/t gold from 433 m in DDRCCC-24-072 (this release)

119.0 m of 1.05 g/t gold from 30.0 m in DDRGCC-24-001 including 37.9 m of 2.05 g/t gold from 98.5 m

"Our work at RC Gold this past year continues to demonstrate the vast potential of this district-scale property to host large, economic gold resources," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "Results from 2024 have highlighted the persistent and strong gold values present at several targets across this project with numerous occurrences of visible gold observed and several greater than +100 gram-metre intervals intercepted in multiple drill holes across the Blackjack target and in our initial drilling of the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusions (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Drilling at RC Gold has now confirmed potential economic grade gold mineralization exists within 4 of the known gold bearing intrusions that have been investigated to date at the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex, namely the Blackjack, Eiger, Rhosgobel and Pukelman targets, showcasing exceptional potential for this gold system to host multiple gold deposits of significant size and grade. Drilling also significantly grew potential tonnage at our Blackjack gold deposit, producing some exceptional results including our best intercept to date from Hole 68 which returned 678.1 metres of 1.04 grams per tonne gold. Blackjack has produced many impressive drill intersections since our discovery there at the end of 2021, including twenty two (22), +100 gram-metre intersections, 13 of which are outside of the initial resource area highlighting the growing size and grade potential of this gold deposit (see Table 3). With a fully funded 30,000 metre drill program planned for 2025, we eagerly look forward to building on the success of the past year as we aim to unlock additional value at RC Gold for our shareholders."

Table 1: Intercepts of over 100 gram-metres from intrusive targets drilled at RC Gold

Hole ID From (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) Gram-metres (g-m) BLACKJACK ZONE







DDRCCC-20-002 65.0 231.0 0.61 140.9 DDRCCC-21-021 surface 220.1 1.17 257.4 Including 120.0 50.5 2.08

DDRCCC-22-022 46.0 273.0 0.52 142.0 Including 253.0 62.0 1.21

DDRCCC-22-023 4.2 205.8 1.00 205.8 Including 46.0 91.0 1.61

DDRCCC-22-024 4.5 107.5 1.44 154.8 Including 16.0 66.0 2.11

DDRCCC-22-025 19.0 349.0 0.71 247.8 DDRCCC-22-030 2.8 145.2 0.91 132.1 Including 2.8 33.8 1.42

DDRCCC-22-038 75.0 399.5 0.64 255.7 DDRCCC-22-040 8.0 199.5 1.27 253.4 including 8.0 90.0 2.01

DDRCCC-23-041 200.0 292 1.00 292.0 including 281.8 70.2 2.09

DDRCCC-23-042 273.7 215.1 0.99 215.1 including 381.5 30.7 2.19

DDRCCC-23-043 4.0 449.0 0.74 332.3 DDRCCC-23-044 107.2 161.8 0.71 114.9 DDRCCC-23-046 134.0 56.0 1.23

and 326.1 4.3 33.10 142.3 including 327.8 1.2 108.0

DDRCCC-23-047 190.0 219.0 1.36 286.9 Including 233.0 126.0 2.04

DDRCCC-24-057 327.0 191.0 1.16 221.6 including 453.8 54.6 2.54

including 459.0 11.0 5.80

DDRCCC-24-058 157.0 351.0 0.85 298.4 including 354.0 154.0 1.47

including 449.0 37.0 3.07

DDRCCC-24-061 127.5 206.0 0.64 131.8 DDRCCC-24-062 236.0 290.5 1.10 319.6 including 421.6 105.0 1.68

DDRCCC-24-067 448.5 99.2 1.01 100.2 DDRCCC-24-068 4.4 678.1 1.04 705.2 including 589.5 93.0 2.57

including 589.5 5.5 17.60

DDRCCC-24-072 19.5 170.0 0.60 102.0 including 24.0 9.4 1.17

Including 96.5 1.7 7.13

and 433.0 85.0 1.12











RHOSGOBEL







DDRGCC-24-001 9.1 164.8 0.82 135.0 including 30.0 119.0 1.05

including 98.5 37.9 2.05

DDRGCC-24-002 97.0 173.3 0.60 104.0 including 105.0 28.4 1.37

including 167.1 17.4 1.12











PUKELMAN







DDRCCC-24-074 53.0 343.0 0.34 117.0 including 98.0 9.1 1.10

including 230.0 6.0 1.09

including 250.0 10.0 1.02

including 336.0 8.0 1.08











EIGER







DDRCCC-20-003 5.0 297.0 0.37 110.0 DDRCCC-20-004 5.9 273.1 0.41 112.0 including 131.9 141.1 0.61

DDRCCC-21-009 76.0 359.5 0.41 147.0 including 76.0 72.0 0.72

DDRCCC-21-010 39.0 402.5 0.40 161.0 including 136.5 37.8 1.03











SADDLE







DDRCCC-23-054 surface 84.0 1.21 102.0 including 37.0 51.1 1.52



*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time

Table 2: Summary of significant drill hole results from this release

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) DDRCCC-24-069 122.5 126.0 3.5 1.16 and 146.0 148.0 2.0 5.45 DDRCCC-24-070 2.3 82.9 80.6 0.93 Including 2.3 54.5 52.2 1.10 Including 53.0 54.5 1.5 4.84 And 80.2 82.9 2.7 3.24 DDRCCC-24-071 221.4 258.9 37.6 1.56 Including 241.5 256.0 14.5 3.43 Including 241.5 243.0 1.5 9.60 And 254.3 256.0 1.7 17.65 And 491.5 601.5 110.0 0.68 Including 491.5 522.0 30.5 0.71 Including 519.0 522.0 3.0 3.72 And 570.0 601.5 31.5 1.46 Including 588.5 591.0 2.5 5.02 DDRCCC-24-072 13.5 724.0 710.5 0.51 Including 19.5 189.5 170.0 0.60 Including 24.0 33.4 9.4 1.17 Including 96.5 98.2 1.7 7.13 Including 164.0 165.3 1.3 14.30 Including 175.0 194.0 19.0 1.15 Including 180.5 186.5 6.0 2.77 Including 314.7 337.0 22.3 1.04 Including 379.3 386.4 7.1 1.47 Including 433.0 518.0 85.0 1.12 Including 539.7 542.0 2.3 6.79 Including 636.5 643.7 7.2 2.96 Including 637.6 638.8 1.2 14.10 Including 677.8 699.5 21.7 0.92 Including 677.8 679.0 1.2 7.77 Including 716.9 724.0 7.1 1.09 DDRCCC-24-073 42.0 88.0 46.0 0.51 Including 48.0 59.7 11.7 1.04 Including 50.0 50.9 0.9 3.96 Including 58.5 59.7 1.2 3.39 And 345.0 362.0 17.0 1.07 Including 351.9 354.1 2.1 3.00 DDRCCC-24-074 98.0 141.7 43.8 0.50 Including 98.0 107.0 9.1 1.10 And 230.0 260.0 30.0 0.65 Including 230.0 236.0 6.0 1.09 And 250.0 260.0 10.0 1.02 And 278.0 279.5 1.5 3.79 And 321.0 390.0 69.0 0.50 Including 336.0 344.0 8.0 1.08 And 388.0 390.0 2.0 3.18

*Intervals are drilled core length as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to calculate true widths. Totals may not sum precisely due to rounding.

Figure 1: Examples of instances of visible gold observed from various intrusive targets that were drilled in 2024. Visible gold was observed in numerous drill holes completed this past year at the Blackjack zone, from near surface to a depth of 679.8 m, and in the first ever diamond drill holes at the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusions located approximately 5 km south and 2.5 km southeast respectively from the Blackjack deposit, demonstrating the scale and robust nature of gold mineralization present at the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_001full.jpg

2024 Exploration Drilling Highlights

Blackjack Zone

Drilling in 2024 was successful in expanding the limits of the Blackjack zone beyond the initial resource area of the Blackjack deposit. The drilling in 2024 expanded the gold mineralization at the Blackjack zone approximately 250 m to the south-east, and over 200 m down dip from the current resource demonstrating the robust nature of the Blackjack Zone. Drilling in 2024 also produced several of the highest grade intersections into the Blackjack zone, including Hole 68 that intersected 678.1 m of 1.04 g/t gold including a 93.0 m interval of 2.57 g/t gold starting at 589.5 m depth. Deep high-grade mineralization in Hole 57, including an interval of 11.0 m of 5.80 g/t gold within 89.0 m of 2.03 g/t gold starting at 419.0 m, was another highlight from this year's drilling. Two drill holes were completed to over 700 m depth in 2024 and indicate a higher-grade mineralized conduit within a broader mineralized corridor persists to depth. Additional drilling at depth is needed to more precisely model the shape and angle that the high-grade mineralization follows and target the source of the Blackjack mineralized system. Drilling also focused on expanding the zone to the south-east following the trend of the intrusion. Hole 67 intersected mineralization over its entire length including 99.2 m of 1.10 g/t gold while hole DDRCCC-24-071 has intersected 37.6 m of 1.56 g/t gold including subintervals of 14.5 m of 3.43 g/t gold and 1.7 m of 17.65 g/t gold, and an additional intersection of 110.0 m of 0.68 g/t gold including 31.5 m of 1.46 g/t gold with a high-grade subinterval of 2.5 m of 5.02 g/t gold. The zone remains strong to the south-east and additional drilling will be conducted to define the mineralization in this direction. Additional drilling is also required to the north-east where mineralization remains open towards the Saddle zone located 450 m beyond the Blackjack resource, where drilling in 2023 intersected 84.0 m of 1.21 g/t gold in Hole 54. Drilling to date at Blackjack has produced twenty two (22), +100 gram-metre drill hole intersections, 13 of which are outside of the initial resource area highlighting the growing size and grade potential of this gold deposit.

Table 3: +100 gram-metre intersections from diamond drilling at the Blackjack Zone

9 Drill Holes Included in Initial Resource Estimate

13 Drill Holes Not Included in Initial Resource Estimate





Hole ID From

(m) Interval

(m)* Gold

(g/t) Gram-metres

(g-m)

Hole ID From

(m) Interval (m)* Gold

(g/t) Gram-metres

(g-m) DDRCCC-20-002 65 231 0.61 140.9

DDRCCC-23-041 200 292 1 292 DDRCCC-21-021 surface 220 1.17 257.4

including 234 75 2.05

Including 120 50.5 2.08



DDRCCC-23-042 273.7 215.1 1 215.1 DDRCCC-22-022 46 273 0.52 142

including 381.5 30.7 2.19

Including 253 62 1.21



DDRCCC-23-043 4 449 0.74 332.3 DDRCCC-22-023 surface 205.8 1.01 207.9

DDRCCC-23-044 107.2 161.8 0.71 114.9 Including 46 91 1.61



DDRCCC-23-046 134 56 1.23

DDRCCC-22-024 4.5 107.5 1.44 154.8

and 326.1 4.3 33.1 142.3 Including 16 66 2.11



including 327.8 1.2 108

DDRCCC-22-025 19 349 0.71 247.8

DDRCCC-23-047 190 219 1.31 286.9 DDRCCC-22-030 surface 146.6 0.9 131.9

Including 233 124.8 2.01

Including surface 33.8 1.42



DDRCCC-24-057 327 191 1.16 221.6 DDRCCC-22-038 73 401.5 0.63 252.9

including 419 89 2.03

DDRCCC-22-040 8 201 1.26 253.3

including 459 11 5.8

including 8 90 2.04



DDRCCC-24-058 157 351 0.85 298.4











DDRCCC-24-061 127.5 206 0.64 131.8











DDRCCC-24-062 236 290.5 1.1 319.6











including 421.6 105 1.68













DDRCCC-24-067 448.5 99.2 1.01 100.2











DDRCCC-24-068 4.4 678.1 1.04 705.2











including 589.5 93 2.57













including 589.5 5.5 17.6













DDRCCC-24-072 19.5 170 0.60 102











including 24 9.4 1.17













Including 96.5 1.7 7.13













and 433 85 1.12



*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time

Rhosgobel Intrusion

The first two diamond drill holes drilled at the Rhosgobel intrusion both produced > +100 g-m intersections confirming the potential for another reduced intrusion related-gold deposit at RC Gold. Historical shallow reverse circulation drilling conducted in the 1990's identified widespread gold mineralization at the Rhosgobel intrusion (see news release dated November 25, 2024) while these two diamond drill holes demonstrated the mineralization persists to depths of at least 300 m (see news release dated November 25, 2024). Drill holes DDRCRG-24-001 and 002 intersected 164.8 metres of 0.82 g/t gold from 9.0 m with a subinterval of 11.5 m of 4.32 g/t gold, and 173.3 m of 0.60 g/t gold from 97.0 m with a subinterval of 12.4 m grading 2.43 g/t gold respectively. The gold mineralization at Rhosgobel is hosted in sheeted quartz and quartz tourmaline veins cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion that is a similar composition to the intrusion which hosts the Blackjack deposit located 5 kilometres to the north. Diamond drilling producing oriented drill core has provided Sitka with valuable information on the controls and orientation of gold mineralization and structures in this new discovery confirming the geological model developed from exploration within other areas of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. The next phase of drilling will test the model that indicates a large east-west trending mineralized zone as indicated by the current diamond drill results, the 1.5 by 2.0 kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to 500 ppb gold (see news release dated November 25, 2024), historical shallow reverse circulation drilling, and recent geological mapping and sampling results.

Pukelman Intrusion

The final two drill holes of 2024 targeted the Pukelman intrusion which previously had only two shallow reverse circulation drill holes completed in 1992. The first two diamond drill holes in this intrusion both intersected widespread gold mineralization with DDRCCC24-074 returning 343.0 m grading 0.34 g/t gold including three subintervals which returned 43.8 m of 0.50 g/t gold, 30.0 m of 0.65 g/t gold and 69.0 m of 0.50 g/t gold and DDRCCC24-073 returning 154.0 m grading 0.31 g/t gold from 18.0 m including 46.0 m of 0.51 g/t gold and also 17.0 m of 1.07 g/t gold from 345 m (see Figure 8). The Pukelman intrusion is exposed over approximately 1.2 by 0.6 km and the drilling was completed on the margin of a 1.6 x 1.2 km gold-in-soil anomaly where existing road infrastructure allowed late season access (see Figure 9). The drilling intersected abundant sheeted quartz veining within feldspar megacrysitc quartz monzonite of similar composition to the intrusion hosting the Blackjack deposit and the Rhosgobel discovery located approximately 2 km north and 3 km south respectively. Oriented diamond drill core confirmed Sitka's geological modelling of controls on mineralization and have provided valuable information for additional drilling that will vector to the higher grade areas of the intrusion as indicated by the soil geochemistry, geological mapping and surface sampling.

Historically exploration near the Pukelman intrusion focused just beyond the southern boundary of the exposed intrusion approximately 500 m south of the current drilling in the "Contact zone". Historical drilling in the Contact zone returned values up to 20.46 g/t gold over 10.7 m and 1.20 g/t gold over 43.4 m within sheeted veining hosted in metasediments and intrusive dykes. The discovery holes drilled within the Pukelman intrusion in 2024 along with historical drilling in the Contact zone outside of the intrusion and the expanded gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly underlying the area present a large target for the potential discovery of additional economic resources.

Click HERE for a table of all significant assay results from 2024 drill holes completed at RC Gold.

Figure 2: Plan map showing multiple priority target areas across the recently consolidated Clear Creek Intrusive Complex with gold in soil geochemistry. Drilling in 2024 focused on testing multiple targets including resource expansion at Blackjack and the first diamond drilling of the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusions within this large mineralized system. All of the areas tested in 2024 intersected +100 g-m gold in drill holes indicating potentially economic reduced intrusion-related gold mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_002full.jpg

2024 Regional Exploration Highlights

Sitka completed regional exploration on targets outside of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex with a team of geologists from Sitka and Archer Cathro, a highly experienced Yukon based consulting company. Regional work was directed at assessing the potential of other known reduced intrusion related gold systems within the 431 square kilometre land package comprising the RC Gold Project. Geological mapping, rock and soil sampling were conducted and the potential of the May-Qu, Mahtin and Alp target areas to host potential economic deposits were enhanced. A zone of intrusion hosted sheeted quartz veins was expanded to over 400 m wide in the May-Qu target area with results from grab sampling returning trace to 31.7 g/t gold. The Mahtin target produced grab samples samples from trace to 11.05 g/t gold in calc-silicate skarn peripheral to the intrusion and soil geochemistry in the Alp target identified and area 850 m in length anomalous in gold, arsenic, bismuth and tellurium suggesting an as yet undiscovered, buried Tombstone Suite intrusion (see news release dated December 2, 2024).

Drill Hole Descriptions for DDRCCC-24-069 to 073

Blackjack

DDRCCC-24-069

Drill hole DDRCCC-24-069 was drilled at an azimuth of 035 degrees and a dip of -75 degrees. The hole remained in metasediments (biotite schist) to 202.1 m intersected by a large fault zone from 57.0-120.0 m. The hole was abandoned in the fault zone and did not reach the planned depth. Local intersections of gold mineralization were hosted in quartz veins with arsenopyrite within the metasediment. The best result returned from DDRCCC-24-069 was 2.0 m of 5.40 g/t Au from 146.0 m.

DDRCCC-24-070

Drill hole DDRCCC-24-070 was drilled at an azimuth of 030 degrees and a dip of -45 degrees to a final length of 256.0 m. The hole intersected several zones of mineralized quartz monzonite and feldspar porphyry cut by abundant 1-2 cm sheeted quartz-arsenopyrite +/- scheelite veins within weakly to locally moderately altered metasediments (biotite schist). Two lamprophyre dykes were intersected at 63.5-64.5 m and 138.3-143.8 m with a large fault zone (143.1-157.0 m) cutting the footwall of the second lamprophyre. Visible gold was observed at 30.0 m. DDRCCC-24-070 demonstrates that the mineralization encountered in DDRCCC-22-025 (221.0 m of 1.01 g/t Au - see press release dated June 13, 2022) extends to surface, with 80.6 m of 0.93 g/t from 2.3 m, including 52.2 m from of 1.10 g/t Au from 2.3 m and 1.5 m of 4.84 g/t Au from 53.0 m.

DDRCCC-24-071

Drill hole DDRCCC-24-071 was drilled from the southwest of the south saddle intrusion towards the northeast at an azimuth of 035 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees. The hole intersected several zones of sheeted quartz-sulphide vein hosted mineralization within feldspar megacrystic and vari-textured quartz monzonite throughout its entire length. Strong gold mineralization was encountered within several sections of the hole including 37.6 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 221.1 m, including 14.5 m of 3.43 g/t Au from 241.5 m and 1.7 m of 17.65 g/t Au from 254.3 m, and 110.0 m of 0.68 g/t from 491.5 m and 31.5 m of 1.46 g/t Au from 570 m including 2.5 m of 5.02 g/t Au from 588.5 m.

DDRCC-24-072

DDRCCC-24-072 was drilled from the same location as DDRCCC-24-068 with a similar azimuth of 100 degrees but a shallower dip of -65 degrees. The hole intersected dominantly megacrystic quartz monzonite (MCQM) to approximately 200 m, metasediment until approximately 275 m, then a dyke swarm of MCQM within the metasediments until the end of the hole at 757.4 m (see Figure 5). Sheeted quartz veins locally hosting arsenopyrite, scheelite and bismuthinite and visible gold cross-cut both the MCQM and the metasediments, with generally a higher density of narrower veins in the MCQM and a lower density of thicker veins in the metasediments. A 4.2 m quartz vein intersected in metasediments at 636.5 m containing abundant visible gold is the thickest quartz vein encountered in drilling to date, demonstrating that significant gold mineralization can occur in the host metasedimentary rock at the Blackjack Deposit (see Figures 1 and 7).

Gold mineralization occurred throughout the length of DDRCCC-24-072, with the 710.5 m interval from 13.5 m returning 0.51 g/t Au (see Table 2). Higher grade intervals within the hole included 1.3 m of 14.3 g/t Au from 164.0 m and 85.0 m of 1.12 g/t Au from 433.0 m, including 1.12 m of 14.10 g/t Au in the 4.2 m quartz vein at 637.6 m.

Figure 3: Examples of visible gold observed in Holes 71 and 72 at the Blackjack zone and in Hole 73 at the Pukelman intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Plan map of drilling at the Blackjack Deposit showing the location of holes DDRCCC-24-069 to -072 (this release).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross section of DDRCCC-24-072 showing the mineralized intersection. Hole 72 was mineralized over its entire length and was drilled to a depth of 757.43 metres. Hole 72 is offset from Hole 68 by approximately 90 m at depth and is interpreted to have intersected a broader gold mineralized envelope within metasediments and intrusive dyke swarms peripheral to the high-grade core of mineralization intersected in Hole 68.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Drill core from DDRCCC-24-071 showing strongly altered metasediments intruded by MCQM and finer grained granodiorite dykes containing part of the interval of 37.6 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 221.1 m, including 14.5 m of 3.43 g/t Au from 241.5 m. Note the visible gold occurrence at 242.0 m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_006full.jpg

Figure 7: Drill core from DDRCC-24-072 showing the 4.2 m quartz vein intersected in metasediments at 636.5 m and the interval of 1.12 m of 14.10 g/t Au at 637.6 m. Note the abundant instances of bismuthanite and visible gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_007full.jpg

Click HERE for additional cross sections of DDRCCC-24-069 to 071

Pukelman Intrusion Drill Results

DDRCCC-24-073 and DDRCCC-24-074 were drilled from the same site to test sheeted quartz vein mineralization in the Pukelman intrusion where historical reverse circulation drill hole CCRC-92-1 returned 10.0 metres of 1.02 g/t Au and 4.0 metres of 1.55 g/t Au (see Figures 8 and 9). The holes were located approximately 500 metres north of the Contact Zone where 2,368 metres of historical shallow reverse circulation and diamond drilling had returned broad zones of gold mineralization such as 43.4 metres of 1.2 g/t Au as well as intervals of higher-grade mineralization such as 10.7 metres of 20.46 g/t Au including 1.52 metres of 137.5 g/t Au (see news release dated June 24, 2024).

DDRCCC-24-073 was drilled at an azimuth of 190 degrees and a dip of -55 degrees to a total length of 406.3 metres while DDRCCC-24-074 was drilled at the same azimuth with a -75 degree dip to a final length of 437.4 m. Both holes intersected megacrystic quartz monzonite similar to that hosting mineralization at the Blackjack Zone throughout their entire lengths. Mineralization consisted of 1-2 cm sheeted quartz veins (1-2 per several metres up to 5-8 per metre) with, minor scheelite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, and pyrite.

Gold mineralization occurred throughout the lengths of DDRCCC-24-073 and DDRCCC-24-074 and visible gold was noted in both holes (see Tables 1, 2 and Figures 3, 8 and 9). Near surface mineralization in DDRCC-24-073 included 46.0 m of 0.51 g/t Au from 42.0 m including 11.7 m of 1.04 g/t Au from 48.0 m while deeper mineralization included 17.0 m of 1.07 g/t from 345.0 m. Significant intervals is DDRCCC-24-074 were 43.8 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 98.0 m; 10.0 m of 1.02 g/t from 250.0 m; 8 m of 1.08 g/t Au from 336 m and 2.0 m of 3.18 g/t Au from 388.0 m.

Figure 8: Cross section of DDRCCC-24-073 and 074, the first diamond drill holes completed at the Pukelman intrusion. These initial drill holes intersected widespread gold mineralization over their entire lengths with visible gold observed in both drill holes. Historical reverse circulation drilling to the south in the Contact zone intersected widespread gold mineralization in metasediments adjacent to the intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_008full.jpg

Figure 9: Plan map showing the location of the first diamond drill holes completed within the Pukelman intrusion DDRCCC-24-073 and 074. The holes were collared at the margin of the gold-in-soil anomaly where existing road access allowed for late season drilling. Additional drilling will be conducted to target higher-grade areas of the intrusion and the adjacent Contact zone where rock samples have returned up to 67.9 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_009full.jpg

Figure 10: Drill core from DDRCCC-24-073 showing the most of the interval of 11.7 m of 1.04 g/t Au from 48.0 m within MCQM. Gold mineralization is hosted in narrow sheeted quartz veins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/236266_24189f919499e864_010full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (the same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t Au was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About the flagship RC Gold Project

The RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

On January 19, 2023 Sitka Gold announced an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") guidelines for the RC Gold Property of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1). The road accessible, pit constrained Mineral Resource is classified as inferred and is contained in two zones: The Blackjack and Eiger deposits with 900,000 ounces of gold grading 0.83 g/t and 440,000 ounces of gold grading 0.68 g/t respectively. Both of these deposits are at/near surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022). The Mineral Resource estimate is presented in the following table at a base case cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au:

RC Gold Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate



Blackjack Zone

Eiger Zone

Combined Tonnes

000's Au g/t 0z Au

000's

Tonnes

000's Au g/t 0z Au

000's

Tonnes

000's Au g/t 0z Au

000's 0.20 35,798 0.80 921

32,523 0.45 471

68,321 0.63 1,391 0.25 33,743 0.83 900

27,362 0.50 440

61,105 0.68 1,340 0.30 31,282 0.88 885

22,253 0.55 393

53,535 0.74 1,279 0.35 29,065 0.92 860

17,817 0.60 344

46,882 0.80 1,203 0.40 26,975 0.96 833

14,506 0.66 308

41,481 0.86 1,140

Notes

1. Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 19,

2023. Mineral Resources are classified using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.

2. The cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit

mining and processing.

3. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimised pit shell using the following assumptions: US$1800/oz Au price; a 45°

pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$8.00 per

tonne; G&A of US$1.50/t.

4. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

5. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

To date, 72 diamond drill holes have been drilled into this system by the Company for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. The initial resource was based on 11,630 m of drilling in 34 holes with 22 holes totaling 7,492 m in the Blackjack deposit. Drilling since the initial resource release has focused on expanding the Blackjack resource with an additional 12-holes totaling 5,212 drilled in 2023 and 15-holes totaling 9,264 m to date in 2024. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle zone, Josephine zone and the Rhosgobel zone. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 m of 1.34 g/t gold Including 124.8 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 m of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, Including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024).

(1) Simpson, R. January 19, 2023. Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the Florin Gold deposit with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t (2.47 million ounces; Simpson 2021)(4); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(5) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Indicated Mineral Resource of 4.05 million oz gold at 1.66 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.26 million oz at 1.25 g/t gold(6).

(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads/2018/Fort-Knox-June-2018-Technical-Report.pdf

(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_2023_eagle_mine_technical_report_final.pdf

(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022.pdf

(4) Simpson R. Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report. Geosim Services Inc. April 21, 2021. https://sedar.com/GetFile.do?lang=EN&docClass=24&issuerNo=00005795&issuerType=03&projectNo=03236138&docI d=4984158

(5) Thornton T., Jutras M., Malhotra D. Technical Report Aurmac Property Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy and Mining Inc. February 6, 2024. https://banyangold.com/site/assets/files/5251/banyan_gold_ni_43-101_technical_report_2024_03_18.pdf

(6) Burrell H., Redmond D.J., Haggarty P., Rogue Gold Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, Yukon Territory, Canada. Snowline Gold Corp. May 15, 2024. https://snowlinegold.com

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Metal Investors Forum, Vancouver, BC: January 17 - 18, 2025

VRIC, Vancouver, BC: January 19 - 20, 2025

RoundUp, Vancouver, BC: January 20 - 23, 2025

PDAC, Toronto, ON: March 2 - 5, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute, Zurich, Switzerland: March 18 - 19, 2025

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $15 million in its treasury. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

In January 2023, the Company announced an NI 43-101 compliant initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1) beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t at its RC Gold Project in Yukon (see news release dated January 19, 2023).

(1) Simpson, R. January 19, 2023. Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236266

SOURCE: Sitka Gold Corp.