Resolve for a Better Life in 2025. Find a New Profession and Enter to Win with Career Navigator Quiz from The CE Shop

Insights from a former hairdresser on how to reduce risk, feel confident, and start the new year focused on a new, sustainable career. Like so many, her resolution revolution began in real estate, without the need for a college degree.

Everyone has transferable skills from their current job that can be leveraged to transition into a fulfilling new career within the real estate industry-an industry that contributes over $4.9 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. With four types of roles serving real estate: real estate agents, home inspectors, mortgage loan originators, and property appraisers, The CE Shop provides online education to these critically-important industry roles that create consistent income for career-seekers.

For anyone seeking better work-life balance, more income, and personal fulfillment, the Career Navigator Quiz from The CE Shop can help you find which career choice is right for you. In addition, this powerful tool paired with education from The CE Shop serves the entire career lifecycle for any of the above professions, minimizing the risk new career seekers face when leaping to a new career, or finding success in a second or third career path.

The following insights were selected from an interview with Amy Adams, the National Real Estate expert for The CE Shop who started her working years like so many. She has a lot to share on how everyday jobs provide career-seekers skills that are applicable in ways that create more income in the real estate industry. "I spent 15 years as a hairdresser, and along the way, I also worked as a waitress and bartender. The service industry, while rewarding in many ways, can be physically demanding. After years of standing on my feet and managing the physical toll, I decided it was time for a career change. Real estate offered me a path that was much less taxing on my body than hairdressing or waitressing. One of the key factors in my transition was the desire for a career that allowed me to work closely with the public," said Amy Adams.

She continued, "The skills I developed in the service industry made real estate a natural progression for me-and for many others. Working as a real estate professional and managing transactions is, in many ways, like the service industry. I'm helping people navigate what is often the largest financial transaction of their lives. Real estate, at its core, is about providing reassurance to nervous buyers and sellers, helping them feel confident and comfortable throughout the process.

Service industry workers are especially equipped for the real estate industry because they know how to read people. Amy added, "We've honed the ability to listen, understand, and adapt our communication styles to meet others' needs. Those same skills are invaluable in real estate, where managing the emotions of buyers and sellers is often just as important as managing the transaction itself."

For many, the transition into real estate, home inspection, property appraisal, and mortgage loan origination was gradual. "I started building my real estate business while continuing to take on fewer hair clients. Eventually, I stopped doing hair altogether. One of the biggest advantages of coming into real estate from the service industry is the network of people I already knew. When you've spent years working with clients, building relationships, and earning trust, you have a built-in sphere of influence that can make the transition to real estate much smoother. Having an established network to draw from is far easier than starting a business from scratch. For me, real estate allowed me to leverage all the people skills I developed in the service industry while offering new opportunities for growth and success, but depending on your natural tendencies and personality, there are different roles to play within the category," stated Amy.

While real estate roles require licensing, the pre-licensing costs are affordable, can be completed in weeks not years, and testing the waters is risk-free. The Career Navigator Tool takes only 2 minutes and is free to try, as are the free trials offered for each of the different types of education provided by The CE Shop. Click to find out what career aligns best to specific traits and skills, and access "5 Study Hacks" to boost your retention as you study for your new career.

Now through January 31, 2025, anyone who completes the quiz on the Career Navigator Tool , will be entered to win pre-licensing in the real estate role of their choice*. One winner will be selected in each role: real estate agent, home inspector, mortgage loan originator, and property appraiser.

*Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, one entry per person is allowed.?The contest is?not open to any employees or family members of The CE Shop. The winners will be selected on Feb 3, 2025 and winners will be contacted via email.

