Black Book Research: Surgical Information Systems Earns Tenth Consecutive #1 Client Rating in Ambulatory Surgical Center IT User Satisfaction, Black Book Survey

Client experience survey results from 1,914 physicians, clinicians, and administrative staff rate Surgical Information Systems (SIS) first among Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) technology vendors for a tenth consecutive year. Surgical Information Systems achieved top ratings in 12 of the 18 key performance indicators focused on vendors delivering outpatient perioperative software solutions.

Black Book Research announced the highest user satisfaction approval scores across four integrated functionalities in 2025: electronic health records, analytics, revenue cycle and practice management, and interoperability and communications. From Q2 2024 through Q1 2025, the Black Book Research electronic medical record, revenue cycle management, analytics, interoperability, and engagement technology client/user survey investigated 34 EHR vendors for ASC rankings.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across ASC-centric key performance indicators: Practice Goal Alignment and Workflow Optimization, Advanced Compliance and Audit Support, Data Interoperability and Integration, User-Centric Design and Ease of Use, AI-Powered Decision Support, Scalable and Modular Solutions, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, Revenue Optimization Tools, and Continuous System Innovation and Updates.

In 2025, Ambulatory Surgical Centers face several regulatory and reimbursement changes that highlight the critical role of IT, EHR, and Practice Management innovations:

Updated Medicare Conversion Factor:

The adjusted Medicare conversion factor for ASCs in 2025 introduces changes to reimbursement rates. Advanced revenue cycle management tools, including those offered by Surgical Information Systems (SIS), were identified by survey respondents as critical for optimizing coding accuracy and mitigating the financial impact of these adjustments.

Expansion of Quality Reporting Metrics:

With expanded reporting requirements under the ASC Quality Reporting Program (ASCQR), ASCs are increasingly reliant on sophisticated analytics and data reporting capabilities. Respondents noted that SIS's analytics tools enable real-time tracking of quality metrics, supporting compliance with regulatory changes and aligning operations with reimbursement incentives.

Interoperability and Data Sharing Requirements:

The 21st Century Cures Act mandates greater interoperability and stricter rules against information blocking for ASCs. Survey participants highlighted that SIS's interoperable platforms facilitate seamless data exchange with hospitals, payers, and other healthcare providers, helping ASCs improve care coordination and meet compliance standards effectively.

Increased Telehealth Utilization:

Expanded telehealth guidelines for post-operative care and remote monitoring in 2025 create new reimbursement opportunities for ASCs. SIS's integrated telehealth solutions, as noted by respondents, streamline the delivery of hybrid care models by enabling direct integration into EHR systems and simplifying the reimbursement process.

Focus on Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH):

New CMS measures emphasize the need to address disparities in care delivery by collecting and analyzing SDOH data. SIS's customizable reporting tools, according to survey feedback, empower ASCs to meet these requirements while enhancing their capacity to deliver equitable care.

ICD-11 Transition Planning:

The transition from ICD-10 to ICD-11 coding systems poses challenges for ASCs in maintaining revenue cycle stability. Respondents highlighted SIS's automated coding and billing tools as essential for a smooth transition, ensuring accurate coding and minimizing potential disruptions to revenue cycles.

This independent analysis underscores the pivotal role of Surgical Information Systems (SIS) in helping ASCs navigate the regulatory, operational, and financial changes in 2025. Advanced IT, EHR, and practice management systems, such as those provided by SIS, are enabling compliance, improving efficiency, and supporting the financial health of ASCs.

"Surgical Information Systems has consistently been recognized as the leading provider of ASC technology across all user groups, including clinicians, physicians, nursing teams, administrative staff, and support personnel. This distinction underscores SIS's unwavering commitment to delivering integrated, high-performing solutions that address the complex operational, clinical, and administrative requirements of ambulatory surgical centers," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research.

Ninety-nine percent of ASC staff and physician practices reported significant overall industry improvements in ASC data interoperability and system usability since they were first surveyed in 2016. Ninety-five percent of providers noted operational efficiencies with improved clinician workflows utilizing ASC technologies in outpatient settings attributable to technology implementations and updates.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC has conducted independent and unbiased client satisfaction surveys for Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) technology users since 2011, reaching nearly one-quarter of all ASCs in the United States. Neither Black Book nor its founder, management, or staff hold any financial interest in the ASC solutions vendors evaluated in its surveys, ensuring impartiality and credibility in its findings.

The survey results, which reflect satisfaction and client experience rankings, are publicly reported without prior notification to vendors and without solicitation of fees for participation, review, inclusion, or consultation. Black Book's methodology strictly adheres to rigorous auditing and validation processes, guaranteeing accuracy and transparency in its comprehensive research.

