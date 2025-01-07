Curtis Chambers: OSHA Training Services Inc. Launches New Online Courses on Cold Stress Causes and Prevention

OSHA Training Services Inc., a leader in on-site and online OSHA training, has announced the launch of two new online courses designed to address the critical topic of cold stress in the workplace. The courses, titled "Cold Stress - Causes and Prevention" and "Cold Stress - Refresher Training," are now available at oshatraining.com.

The initial course, Cold Stress - Causes and Prevention, is comprehensive training for employees, managers, and supervisors who have not previously received instruction on the causes and prevention of cold stress-related injuries and illnesses. It is relevant to workers across a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, warehousing, agriculture, transportation, oil and gas, mining, and service sectors. Key topics include:

Physiological effects of cold stress on the human body

Recognizing and responding to hypothermia, frostbite, and other symptoms

Importance of proper clothing and protective gear

Effective work practices, administrative controls, and engineering solutions

Strategies for using warming shelters, maintaining ice-free work areas, and winterizing vehicles

The Cold Stress Refresher Training course offers an abbreviated overview of the first three topics, making it ideal for workers who have already undergone initial training but need a timely update on the subject.

Both courses are designed with flexibility and convenience in mind. Students can train whenever and wherever they want, logging in and out as needed to complete the course at their own pace. This self-paced structure accommodates busy schedules and ensures participants can fully absorb the material. Upon successful completion of either course, students, or their employer, can download and print their personalized training certificate, providing proof of their knowledge and compliance with workplace safety protocols.

These new courses were developed by Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc. Mr. Chambers is a Board-Certified Safety Professional with over 35 years of experience in occupational safety and health. Mr. Chambers holds a Master's degree in Occupational Safety and Health, and brings deep expertise to the development of these practical and engaging online courses.

"While federal OSHA does not currently mandate cold stress training, they have cited numerous employers under the General Duty Clause when workers exposed to excessively cold temperatures were found to be inadequately trained," Mr. Chambers stated. "More importantly, these courses are about protecting the health and safety of workers in cold environments, which must not be overlooked regardless of regulatory requirements."

Both courses are accessible through OSHA Training Services Inc.'s website at https://oshatraining.com/online-training/cold-stress-training/. Employers are encouraged to ensure their workforce is prepared to mitigate the risks associated with working in cold environments, protecting not only their safety but also their productivity and well-being.

SOURCE: Curtis Chambers

