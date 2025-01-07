Warehouse Management System InfoPlus Rebrands to Empower Customers to Take Control of Supply Chain Complexities

In late 2024, InfoPlus ( www.infopluscommerce.com ), a leading provider of innovative warehouse management software, launched a new brand and website to showcase the value the company brings to its customers.

Peter Hubert, leader and chief operating officer of InfoPlus, explained, "As supply chain challenges and complexities continue to increase across the industry, we knew we needed to better demonstrate how the InfoPlus ecosystem empowers clients to take control of their operations."

That power, Hubert explains, comes from the open architecture of the InfoPlus warehouse management software, allowing clients to leverage the wealth of data flowing through their warehouses. Most warehouse management systems (WMS) operate from a more closed model, which can hold users back.

"We needed the industry to know that InfoPlus has been here for the long-haul enabling our customers to grow their businesses and meet current and future challenges," Hubert said.

The new brand-from a revised logo to a uniquely empowering new tagline-reflects this bolder attitude.

The logo reflects a supply chain that's always in motion. The plus sign at the center is a nod, of course, to the company's longstanding name, but also to how the software places users at the center of everything they do for greater visibility and control.

"Take control"-the new InfoPlus tagline-is a bold promise to warehouse operators in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.

The ability to deliver on that promise comes back, again, to the openness of the InfoPlus system, and the ability to step beyond the industry-standard "Warehouse Management System" to the InfoPlus Warehouse Management Ecosystem.

"We're driving hard on ecosystem growth," Hubert explained. "In our world, that's all about pulling together the right partners, technologies and innovations to address the current and future challenges our customers are facing."

This promise echoes through the company's new website. As does its focus on deep expertise and professional services. The site is focused on helping InfoPlus clients find the answers they need in the context of what they're facing, not in a maze of product-centric pages or form-protected thought leadership.

That's a different approach from a lot of hard-sell websites, which Hubert says is exactly the point. "We're not about the hard sell. We're about providing the solutions our clients need, so we provide valuable insights that may help someone, and an opportunity to reach out to us to get that help."

InfoPlus partnered with St. Louis-based marketing and branding firm Atomicdust ( www.atomicdust.com ) on the brand and website.

