Trifecta Launches High-Protein Performance Meals: Raising the Bar in Performance Nutrition

The leading health and fitness-focused meal delivery service in the US expands its offering with a new line of chef-crafted protein-dense meals for active lifestyles

Trifecta, the leading health and fitness-focused meal delivery service in the United States, announces today the launch of Performance Meals. Performance Meals is an innovative line of clean, delicious, protein-dense entrées designed to fuel active individuals, setting a new standard for performance nutrition delivered to your door.

Performance Meals are built upon the same values and rigorous nutritional standards underpinning the groundbreaking health outcomes demonstrated in Stanford University's Twin Study and the Netflix documentary "You Are What You Eat," reinforcing Trifecta's commitment to delivering meals that support optimal health and wellness. Key features of Performance Meals include:

Generous Serving Sizes: Each meal provides close to one pound (16 ounces) of food and up to 730 calories, providing increased energy needed for intense training and recovery.

High-Protein Meals: Packed with an average of 54g of protein per meal, these meals are designed to support muscle mass growth and maintenance.

Flavor-Forward Simplicity: The chef-crafted line is inspired by comfort-style recipes with simple yet bold flavors, making healthy eating enjoyable and satisfying.

"Our Performance Meals represent an advancement in meal delivery performance nutrition," said Mario Limaduran, Director of Culinary at Trifecta. "Developed from valuable feedback and input from our athlete community, these meals are created to meet the demanding nutritional needs of both competitive and recreational athletes, highly active individuals, those with higher caloric needs, and anyone looking to build muscle mass. We've meticulously crafted each meal with the right balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats to support their fitness goals, all while maintaining Trifecta's exceptional quality and care that our customers know and love."

The Performance Meals line is crafted with Trifecta's signature culinary philosophy, utilizing clean, premium ingredients while delivering exceptional taste and macronutrient balance with convenience.

Where to Find Performance Meals:

Performance Meals are available now on Trifecta. Visit trifectanutrition.com/high-protein-meals-performance-line to explore the line.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest science-backed meal delivery service. It was founded with a bold mission dedicated to health by delivering fresh, healthy meals directly to your door. We began Trifecta because we believe there are three fundamental areas of health: mind, body, and social. These areas are interdependent, meaning you cannot thrive in one area without thriving in the others.

Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and directly to customers' doors in all 50 states. Each meal is nutrient-dense, has balanced macros, and is made with premium ingredients - from high-quality organically sourced produce to grass-fed and sustainably raised proteins - and no GMOs ever. We offer meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including Performance, GLP-1 Friendly Meals, Keto, Paleo, Plant-Based, and our Signature Meals, as well as Breakfast and Meal Prep sections so that you can enjoy delicious, healthy meals at home, in the office, or on the run.

