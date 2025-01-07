Anzeige
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia Celebrates Feature in New Orleans Magazine Absinthe Spotlight

Finanznachrichten News

Cover Story Highlights Absinthe's Cultural Resurgence

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, a nationally recognized brand bringing award-winning absinthe and craft mixers to the market, is thrilled to announce its feature in the latest issue of New Orleans Magazine. The article, titled "10 Ways to Follow the Green Fairy," by journalist Elizabeth Pearce, highlights the history, allure, and cultural resurgence of absinthe, with Absinthia Vermut, Sunset Magazine's 2022 Best Woman Distiller and winner of three New Orleans Spirit Competition gold medals, prominently featured as an expert voice.

"I'm thrilled to see New Orleans Magazine shine a spotlight on absinthe, especially in the city I now call home," said Absinthia Vermut. "It's an honor to share my passion and knowledge about absinthe with their readers. I'm excited for more people to discover the unique spirit that has captivated artists, historians, and cocktail enthusiasts for centuries."

The feature explores absinthe's deep connection to New Orleans, a city renowned for its vibrant cocktail culture and the absinthe capital of the United States. It also delves into the unique craftsmanship behind Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, including its use of organic botanicals and Napa Valley grapes, which set the brand apart as a leader in quality and innovation. Absinthia Vermut is also working on a book exploring absinthe's rich history and cultural impact, further cementing her role as a leading voice in the spirit's revival.

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits has gained national acclaim for its portfolio of absinthe products, including the award-winning Verte, Blanche, Barrel Aged, the vibrant Bleue, naturally colored with butterfly pea flower, and the absinthe-inspired Fairy Dust Non-Alcoholic Craft Mixer, along with accolades including three New Orleans Spirit Competition gold medals. This feature in New Orleans Magazine further solidifies the brand's position as absinthe's cultural revival champion.

Readers can pick up the latest issue of New Orleans Magazine to learn more about Absinthia and the fascinating world of absinthe. For more information about Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, visit www.absinthia.com or follow us on Instagram @absinthiasbottledspirits.

About Absinthia's Bottled Spirits: Founded by Absinthia Vermut, Absinthia's Bottled Spirits crafts premium absinthe and non-alcoholic craft mixers that bring artistry and authenticity to every pour. Proudly WBENC certified, the company supports women-owned businesses and elevates cocktail culture.

Contact: Absinthia Vermut or Athea Merredyth
Founder & CEO, Absinthia's Bottled Spirits
Email: info@absinthia.com
Website: www.absinthia.com

SOURCE: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
