Arendai, Elmodis, Softgent: Arendai, Elmodis, and Softgent Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Fully Integrated Industrial Solutions

Arendai, Elmodis, and Softgent are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership designed to deliver a cohesive suite of integrated technologies that redefine operational efficiency, precision, and sustainability for industrial operations. By merging Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), digital twins, 3D simulations, and energy efficiency monitoring, this alliance creates a transformative platform for manufacturers, logistics providers, and industrial players to optimize and future-proof their operations.

This collaboration bridges the gap between physical and digital operations, enabling businesses to make smarter, faster, and more sustainable decisions with ease.

A New Era of Integrated Industrial Solutions

By combining their individual expertise, these three companies have seamlessly unified their technologies into a single, transformative system:

RTLS for Precision Tracking : Softgent's Ultra-Wideband (UWB)-powered Real-Time Location Systems enable precise, real-time tracking of assets, equipment, and personnel, forming the backbone of dynamic, location-aware operations.

Digital Twins for Predictive Insights : Arendai's and Elmodis' digital twin technology replicates physical systems in virtual space, enabling predictive modeling, optimization, and real-time scenario testing for better decision-making.

3D Simulations for Optimization : Arendai's advanced simulation tools empower businesses to visualize workflow changes, analyze impacts, and implement rapid improvements.

Energy Efficiency Modeling, Simulation and Monitoring for Sustainability: Elmodis' AI/IIOT platform provides actionable insights into power grid simulations and machinery energy usage, enabling businesses to identify inefficiencies, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

Key Benefits and ROI for Businesses Using the Partnership Solution

This partnership delivers measurable benefits that empower businesses to adapt and thrive in a competitive industrial landscape:

Faster Deployment : Pre-integrated solutions from the three companies minimize deployment time, reducing implementation efforts by up to 50%.

Enhanced Scalability : Businesses can easily scale operations by adding new robots, machines, or IoT devices without disrupting existing workflows.

Global Market Access: Leverages engineering competence centers in Poland, Japan, and the USA to provide a global market presence with region-specific expertise.

Leadership Perspectives

"This partnership delivers what modern industry demands: technologies that seamlessly integrate to solve complex challenges," said Walter J. Buga, CEO of Arendai. "With RTLS, digital twins, and IIoT working in harmony, we are equipping businesses to operate smarter, more sustainably, and with unmatched precision."

"Elmodis's success in the Japanese market underscores the superior quality and innovation of its solutions, now forming a vital part of the global partnership with Arendai and Softgent", said Artur Hanc, CEO of Elmodis.

Marcin Hasse, CEO of Softgent, echoed this enthusiasm:

"Integration is the key to unlocking industrial innovation. Together, we are setting a new standard by delivering intelligent, scalable, and game-changing solutions that empower businesses to excel."

The Future of Industry Is Here

Arendai, Elmodis, and Softgent are redefining what's possible in the industrial world. With integrated solutions that optimize workflows, ensure sustainability, and enhance safety, this collaboration offers the tools needed to not just adapt to the future but to lead it.

Be part of the transformation. Join us in shaping the future of industry.

About Arendai:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, with engineering offices in Poland. Their flagship product, Harmony, optimizes intralogistics operations with AI Agents driven efficiency enabled by Digital Twin, 3D Simulation, Automation & Edge Computing across various industries.

Visit www.arendai.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Elmodis:

Elmodis, a global leader in Industrial AI/IoT, combines advanced data analytics with real-world solutions for the industrial sector, helping clients worldwide achieve unparalleled energy efficiency. Its platform, powered by artificial intelligence and Edge computing, drives operational cost reductions and CO2 emission minimization.

Visit elmodis.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Softgent:

Softgent is a leading engineering company specializing in the design and development of advanced communication and IoT solutions. With deep expertise in embedded systems, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and innovative wireless technologies, Softgent delivers cutting-edge, reliable solutions tailored to meet complex industrial challenges. Renowned for its engineering excellence and commitment to innovation, Softgent partners with global organizations to transform ideas into scalable, high-performance products.

Visit softgent.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: Arendai, Elmodis, Softgent

