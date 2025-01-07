Koop Technologies: Koop Broadens Compliance Portfolio With ISO 27001 and HIPAA, Helping Startups Scale Faster

At CES 2025, Koop Technologies, Inc. ("Koop"), the all-in-one trust management platform for startup compliance, insurance, and security, announced the expansion of its compliance offerings to include HIPAA and ISO 27001 certifications. Building on its success in saving customers 50% on SOC 2 by bundling it with comprehensive liability insurance, Koop now enables even more technology startups to accelerate growth by meeting critical contact requirements affordably and efficiently.

This milestone cements Koop's position as the go-to trust management partner for technology startups across industries, from robotics and autonomous vehicles to AI and beyond. By adding HIPAA and ISO 27001 to its existing SOC 2 offerings , Koop ensures that startups can achieve the compliance certifications they need to gain customer trust, unlock new market opportunities, and fast-track their path to commercialization-all without breaking the bank.

"CES is the perfect stage to unveil this next chapter in Koop's journey," said Sergey Litvinenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Koop. "Startups today face growing pressure to achieve compliance across multiple frameworks to scale their businesses. With Koop's expanded platform, we're not just solving a pain point-we're creating a competitive edge. HIPAA and ISO 27001 compliance are often prohibitively expensive and time-consuming for startups, but Koop changes that by making the process faster, simpler, and more affordable than ever before."

Accelerating Growth Through Compliance

Koop's enhanced compliance suite addresses the challenges technology startups face in navigating complex regulatory landscapes. HIPAA compliance is critical for health tech companies working with sensitive patient data, while ISO 27001 provides a globally recognized standard for information security management. By streamlining these processes through its intuitive platform, Koop empowers startups to:

Gain Market Trust: Meet customer and partner demands for robust data security and contractual compliance.

Accelerate Growth: Reduce the time and cost of attaining compliance certifications to unlock revenue faster, particularly in the enterprise.

Scale Sustainably: Focus on growth without being bogged down by administrative burdens.

Customer-First Innovation

Koop's expansion is already making waves among cutting-edge startups like AVIAN , an automated platform for commercial smoke and fire detection. "Koop's relentless focus on compliance automation has helped us prioritize new product development," said Drew Hanover, CTO and Co-Founder at AVIAN. "We look forward to advancing our SOC 2 certification with them as well as exploring new frameworks like ISO 27001."

Looking Ahead

With this launch, Koop continues to deliver on its mission to support all technology companies in building trust and scaling faster. Attendees at CES 2025 are invited to visit Koop at booth 60301 (Venetian Expo) to learn more about how it transforms trust management for startups.

About Koop

Koop simplifies compliance, insurance, and security for startups, helping them save time and money while building trust with customers and partners. Its all-in-one approach to trust management enables startups to achieve SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 certifications faster and more affordably, empowering them to commercialize and grow confidently. Learn more at koop.ai .

