Apptega Announces Andy Vallila, Cybersecurity Expert and Decorated Sales Leader, as Chief Revenue Officer

Vallila brings more than two decades of leadership experience in security and software

Coming off a banner year in which it doubled its partner base and was four times named a governance, risk and compliance market leader by G2, Apptega, the cybersecurity compliance platform company, has named Andy Vallila to its executive leadership team as chief revenue officer.

Vallila, whose experience includes highly successful security sales leadership roles at Dell, Oracle and Sun Microsystems, most recently served as chief revenue officer for Contrast Security, a leader in modernized application security. Previously, Vallila held the same position at Securonix, where he helped build and rapidly scale a successful SaaS SIEM company that was acquired by a large software-focused private equity firm in 2022.

"I'm excited and honored to be leading the Apptega go-to-market organization during such a transformative and high-growth chapter for this company," Vallila said. "I look forward to working with our service provider partners and customers to continue shaping the way businesses manage their security and compliance programs with a platform trusted by thousands of organizations globally."

As CRO of Apptega, he will primarily focus on growing the company's burgeoning partner community-a network of several dozen leading managed security service providers that use Apptega to deliver world-class continuous security and compliance programs to their clients, while boosting their own recurring revenue, customer retention and margins through differentiated solutions.

"Andy brings to Apptega deep and relevant experience helping organizations successfully navigate the rapidly evolving challenges and complexities of cybersecurity, as well as a partner-first mentality that has helped him build both thriving businesses and long-lasting relationships," Apptega CEO Dave Colesante said. "I'm thrilled to have him leading our sales organization during such an exciting time for our company and customers."

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs and security-focused MSPs, who are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

