Ellis County, Texas Makes History by Choosing equivant JWorks CMS

equivant announced today that Ellis County, Texas selected JWorks - equivant's flagship Case Management System (CMS) - making it the first county in Texas to do so. Ellis County also selected equivant's Enterprise Content Management System (ECM). Ellis County's selection will increase court efficiency and improve communication within their community.

The project will include the County and District Clerk of Courts and Court, the Justice Peace Court(s) and Constable, and will include expanding access to justice for the public and government agencies. The project will also include the automation of the jury process and official records.

"We are thrilled to add a state-of-the-art, configurable case management system that will dramatically improve court efficiencies & operations for our judicial system while providing savings for our Ellis County taxpayers. The new system will allow us to tailor our screens and workflows so we can simplify our processes and free up valuable staff resources." - Judge Todd Little, Ellis County

This project will position Ellis County as a leader in the justice space with modernized systems and processes. The selection of a modern system reinforces the court's ability to deliver services and improves access to justice in the community.

JWorks is a fully tailorable solution built for the modern court. Justice Agencies can automate all clerk and court operations without hardcoded features that obstruct business processes, freeing up time and allowing court officials to zero in on the most important tasks. JWorks was built to be configurable, mobile, and accessible while adapting to the evolving needs of court systems.

About equivant:

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

