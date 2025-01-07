Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ellis County, Texas Makes History by Choosing equivant JWorks CMS

Finanznachrichten News

CANTON, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / equivant announced today that Ellis County, Texas selected JWorks - equivant's flagship Case Management System (CMS) - making it the first county in Texas to do so. Ellis County also selected equivant's Enterprise Content Management System (ECM). Ellis County's selection will increase court efficiency and improve communication within their community.

The project will include the County and District Clerk of Courts and Court, the Justice Peace Court(s) and Constable, and will include expanding access to justice for the public and government agencies. The project will also include the automation of the jury process and official records.

"We are thrilled to add a state-of-the-art, configurable case management system that will dramatically improve court efficiencies & operations for our judicial system while providing savings for our Ellis County taxpayers. The new system will allow us to tailor our screens and workflows so we can simplify our processes and free up valuable staff resources." - Judge Todd Little, Ellis County

This project will position Ellis County as a leader in the justice space with modernized systems and processes. The selection of a modern system reinforces the court's ability to deliver services and improves access to justice in the community.

JWorks is a fully tailorable solution built for the modern court. Justice Agencies can automate all clerk and court operations without hardcoded features that obstruct business processes, freeing up time and allowing court officials to zero in on the most important tasks. JWorks was built to be configurable, mobile, and accessible while adapting to the evolving needs of court systems.

About equivant:

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant-court.com.

Contact Information

Brendan Hughes
Director, Marketing, equivant
brendan.hughes@equivant.com
(800) 406-4333

.

SOURCE: equivant



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.