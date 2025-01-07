TRS Services Announces Appointment of Tim te Riele to Its Board of Directors

TRS Services ("TRS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for component parts of industrial gas turbine engines, announced today the appointment of Tim te Riele as its newest Board Member.

"We are excited to welcome Tim to the TRS Board of Directors," said Cliff Orr, Partner with Battle Investment Group. "Tim brings an extensive track record of leading and growing IGT services businesses, and his partnership with TRS will help drive our development of the TRS platform as we add new capabilities and solutions for customers. We look forward to working alongside Tim and the TRS management team to build upon the momentum we have established in driving TRS's expansion and success."

"Tim is an accomplished industry veteran," said Rick Richardson, President of TRS. "His leadership and operational experience will be invaluable to TRS's growth as we add new customers and capabilities and continue to provide high-quality service and leading turnaround times."

te Riele joins TRS following over 35 years of executive leadership and success within gas turbine engine development, aerospace engineering, and related aftermarket solutions. te Riele spent over 24 years helping to build Power Systems Mfg. ("PSM"), culminating in his leadership as COO, before then serving as CEO of Hanwha Aerospace's International Engine Business, where he led a team of 1,600 global employees. te Riele began his career with Pratt & Whitney as an engineer on military engine programs.

About TRS Services

TRS is a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services of component parts for industrial gas turbine engines. The Company services heavy industrial and light industrial gas turbine engines, which are used to generate power in natural gas-fired power plants and other industrial applications. TRS also services aeroderivative power turbine engines used for remote, mobile or off-grid power solutions. The Company has a comprehensive set of repair and engineering capabilities and a large library of internally-developed engineering solutions, allowing it to perform a wide range of work in-house for industrial gas turbine service providers, manufacturers, owners, and operators. TRS services turbines from leading manufacturers including Siemens Energy, General Electric/Alstom, Solar Turbines, Mitsubishi Power, Kawasaki, and others. TRS was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, TX. To find out more, visit www.trsservices.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Firm manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles of partnership, quality, and growth. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

