Veho and ShipHero Expand Fast, High-Quality Delivery to 5,000 E-Commerce Brands

Veho , the tech company that's become one of the largest delivery networks in America, and ShipHero , the leading shipping and logistics platform, today announced that ShipHero's more than 5,000 e-commerce brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) can now ship their parcels through Veho out of their own distribution centers.

This is an expansion of an existing, nearly three-year partnership during which ShipHero clients could only leverage Veho for parcels fulfilled by ShipHero itself. All of ShipHero's WMS clients can now take advantage of Veho's premium delivery services.

The expansion of this partnership is noteworthy because ShipHero is one of the most popular warehouse management system platforms for businesses to ship their products, while Veho is now one of the largest delivery providers in America.

Veho's tech-enabled, premium delivery experience enables brands to offer 2-3 day delivery across 44 markets covering 105 million Americans, delivery seven days per week, as well as industry-leading 99% on-time delivery and 4.9 out of 5 stars customer satisfaction score. Veho's approach has the potential to reduce shipping-related costs by approximately 35% while increasing customer lifetime value by 51%, enabling brands to gain a return on their shipping spend

"Thousands of e-commerce companies rely on ShipHero for fulfillment and warehouse management, so Veho is proud that those brands will be able to provide their customers Veho's fast delivery and elevated experience directly from their own warehouses going forward," said Veho CEO Itamar Zur. "By combining customer obsession, the latest technology, and operational expertise, Veho provides a delivery experience that customers rave about and is proven to reduce shipping costs, as well as increase customer value. We're eager to show ShipHero and its clients what Veho can do for their business."

ShipHero was founded in 2013 to create a fully comprehensive Warehouse Management Software for e-commerce brands and 3PLs. Now, ShipHero is a complete Warehouse Operating System that powers high-performing warehouses and enables growth at scale for its clients. Part of ShipHero's added value is creating and maintaining strong partnerships with key players in DTC fulfillment, including Veho.

"Veho's technology-driven approach and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly align with ShipHero's mission to revolutionize e-commerce," said Aaron Rubin, CEO at ShipHero. "This expanded partnership enables us to offer our customers a more comprehensive suite of solutions, empowering them to exceed customer expectations and achieve sustained growth in peak season and beyond."

Veho's technology platform and delivery network enable some of America's leading retail and e-commerce brands to get packages to customers faster and better than legacy carriers. Veho allows consumers to control when, where, and how their packages are delivered, provide specific delivery instructions, communicate with their delivery driver-partner, and use GPS, AI, and machine learning to ensure packages are delivered as consumers expect, and every delivery is better than the last.

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation delivery platform, turning shipping from a cost center into a value driver. By combining purpose-built technology, customer experience obsession, and a scalable delivery network, Veho enables brands to offer an Amazon-level delivery experience that measurably improves their bottom line. The industry-leading results speak for themselves: 99% on-time delivery, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, 71% fewer delivery-related refunds, and a 41% increase in customer lifetime value. Now one of America's largest delivery platforms, Veho serves 105 million Americans across 44 markets-and growing. Learn why leading brands, including Sephora, Zara, Lululemon, Saks, and Macy's, trust Veho to drive a return on their delivery experience at shipveho.com

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US-based provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solutions that give online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero robust Warehouse Management System (WMS) allows them to truly understand their complete costs and use the data to make informed, cost-effective decisions. Some notable customers include Universal Music Group, Hush, and Canadian Tire. Additionally, 10% of all Shopify+ orders globally are processed through ShipHero.

