Dolphin Subsidiary, Influencer Marketing Powerhouse, the Digital Dept., Expands BRANDEdit Experiences and Corporate Event Services for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary The Digital Dept. announces the continued growth of its highly successful BRANDEdit influencer showroom experiences and expanded corporate and retail event services for 2025. Following a record-breaking year, The Digital Dept. will introduce its premier brand discovery platform to Nashville while building on the success of its flagship events in Los Angeles and New York.

BRANDEdit Experience Expansion

Building on its debut New York City experience in 2024, BRANDEdit will return to New York and Los Angeles in 2025, with the addition of Nashville to its lineup:

Los Angeles (March)

New York (May and September)

Nashville (June)

Los Angeles (November)

BRANDEdit experiences offer brands a unique opportunity to engage with over 150 high-caliber influencers during exclusive two-day events. In 2024, 820 hand-selected creators attended the 5 BRANDEdit events, generating over 170 million social impressions for brands. Held at stunning venues, these curated experiences include product trials, hands-on activations, and content creation opportunities, making them a turnkey solution for brands seeking high-impact influencer marketing.

"With BRANDEdit's momentum continuing to grow, Nashville is the perfect next step for us in 2025," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "These experiences have redefined how brands and influencers connect, and we're excited to bring this transformative experience to another incredible market specifically during CMA Fest, which brings 80K+ country music lovers to Nashville."

New Services: Corporate Events

In addition to BRANDEdit's influencer-focused events, The Digital Dept. is expanding its corporate and retail event services to meet growing client demand. With expertise in crafting memorable experiences, The Digital Dept. offers comprehensive event solutions, including:

Creative theme development and personalized event strategies

Venue sourcing, hotel communication, and rooming management

Full-service logistics management, vendor coordination, and on-site support

Innovative technology integration to enhance attendee engagement

Budget oversight and post-event performance analysis

Retail Events & Store Openings - The Digital Dept. now offers comprehensive event production for retail events or store openings. The team provides assistance with all aspects of event execution, including vendor sourcing, on-site management, custom gifting, line management, DJ, photography, ribbon cutting, bar services, and any additional on-site needs.

"Our events showcase the full spectrum of talent and services The Digital Dept. offers," said Ali Grant, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "From immersive brand activations to flawlessly executed corporate and retail experiences, our expanded offerings go above and beyond to create lasting connections and deliver exceptional value for our clients."

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 200 creators with a combined social footprint of 340 million, The Digital Dept. excels in delivering impactful partnerships and innovative experiences. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, the company operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami.

To learn more about The Digital Dept., visit TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

About DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

