FS Vector Continues Growth Trajectory with Acquisition of APPROVED Licensing

Acquisition strengthens FS Vector's licensing and state examination capabilities and reach.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / FS Vector ("FSV"), a leading strategic fintech consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of APPROVED Licensing ("APPROVED"), a technology-enabled licensing platform in the financial services industry. The acquisition of APPROVED builds on FSV's existing licensing and chartering services with the goal of enabling clients to continue to launch new products and serve more companies with speed and compliance.

This combination will allow FSV to leverage a unique and powerful technology platform to assist clients with the acquisition and maintenance of state licenses. Through a combination of proprietary software technology and expert licensing personnel, APPROVED supports numerous financial services providers, such as money transmitters and lenders, by delivering a streamlined and automated way to manage the mission-critical state licensing process.

"We are excited to add APPROVED to the FSV team," said John Beccia, co-founder and CEO of FSV. "The future of the financial services and financial technology industry is bright and FSV is well-positioned to support our clients in delivering continued innovation and growth. We provide a wide array of regulatory advisory and government relations services to our clients. Navigating the licensing process, along with ongoing support for reporting and examination management, is an important service we provide and one that will be bolstered with the APPROVED transaction."

Included in the transaction is APPROVED's proprietary licensing and compliance technology platform, which facilitates the acquisition and maintenance of state licenses for financial services and technology companies in an efficient and systematic manner. APPROVED's team of industry experts will join FSV's existing Licensing team with the continued support of APPROVED's Co-Founder and CEO, Tim Lange.

"We are thrilled to join forces with FSV in this next chapter for APPROVED," said Lange. "This partnership marks an incredible milestone for our team and clients, as it allows us to combine our innovative licensing solutions with FSV's resources and expertise. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates to deepen our impact and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

About FS Vector

Founded in 2018, FS Vector is a strategic consulting firm that delivers a range of advisory and advocacy solutions to fintech clients, including business strategy, regulatory, compliance, licensing, training, technology, government relations, and public policy matters. The Company's employees are driving mission-critical outcomes for 100+ active clients in key financial services sub-verticals such as lending & payments, decentralized finance, business services, digital banking, trade associations, and personal finance. FS Vector is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information about FS Vector, please visit fsvector.com.

About APPROVED Licensing

Founded in 2018, APPROVED Licensing is a leading licensing technology and service provider. The Company's suite of comprehensive offerings streamlines the complex process of acquiring and maintaining regulatory licenses, providing efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. APPROVED's software simplifies workflows, reduces administrative burdens, and enhances transparency for clients navigating dynamic licensing requirements. The team supports a diverse range of clients, including those in fintech, banking, and payments, ensuring they meet regulatory obligations with confidence.

