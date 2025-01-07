Swann Security Expands Award-Winning Long Range MaxRanger4K Camera With Suite of Products and Broadens Use of Ground-Breaking AI SwannShield

Swann brings the future of smart security you can trust to consumers today

Swann , a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announces the expansion of the award winning long range MaxRanger Camera, a CES Innovation Award Honoree last year, with a suite of compatible products including the MaxRanger4K Mini, MaxRanger4K Solar, MaxRanger4K Pro and MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell.

In addition, Swann is broadening its groundbreaking, first of its kind AI SwannShield technology to be available with its SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell, Swann EVO Video Doorbell, and the MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell. Swann is also debuting the new Xtreem4K with SwannShield AIDefender Security Guard.

"After the unprecedented success of our long range MaxRanger4K camera and AI SwannShield technology, Swann has embraced the mandate of our consumers and is providing a wider range of products that are in line with our long history of trusted security and are ground-breaking in their use of future tech," said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Communications. "Our focus is on creating innovative products that fulfill the ever-changing lifestyle needs of our diverse consumers- from the most reliable Wi-Fi for urban living, to the longest range for more expansive properties and rural areas, to the ability for technology to handle daily interactions through AI. Our commitment is to be at the forefront of the newest security technology that protects and elevates your home."

This year, Swann is introducing the expanded MaxRanger4K line with all offerings connecting to the same hub, making the range cross-compatible and flexible for users. At CES, the MaxRanger4K line will include:

MaxRanger4K Mini - the entry level offering in the MaxRanger family with cameras that are small yet powerful, with a wireless range up to 1000' (in the open air) and 325' in typical use. They offer a reliable signal that runs rings around typical Wi-Fi and can transmit through walls, ceilings, floors, trees and other obstacles. The product comes with a hub and the cameras are truly wireless with battery power that needs recharging after some months of use.

MaxRanger4K Solar - the 2025 update of the award-winning MaxRanger4K Wireless Security System. The solar powered cameras are ideal for positioning at the perimeter of any property, including inner suburban, regional and rural locations. Like the 2024 variant the wireless range is up to 2000' (in the open air) and 650' in typical use. It's a more reliable wireless signal capable of going where normal Wi-Fi can't and has a powerful signal that transmits through obstacles. The systems come with a hub and the solar panels are built-in to each camera, making them truly a "set and forget" solution.

MaxRanger4K Pro - the top of the line Pro version goes where security has never been before, with solar powered cameras capable of transmitting back to the hub from up to (amazingly) 3300' away (in the open air) and 1300' in typical use. The Pro is perfect for larger home and commercial properties in both urban or regional areas. It's the ideal system to see those 'blind spots' and vulnerable locations far away and also closer to home.

MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant - The video doorbell in the MaxRanger family uses the same hub and can be positioned in doorways, entrances and gates up to 1000' away (in the open air) and 325' in typical use. Once again, the Wi-Fi HaLow transmission is perfect to transmit through the surfaces you are likely to mount the Doorbell on - brick, wood, concrete, masonry etc. The Doorbell also has SwannShield, the award-winning AI Voice Assistant that can answer the door for you!

In addition, as part of the expanded use of the AI SwannShield technology, Swann is debuting the Xtreem4K with SwannShield AI Defender Security Guard.

Xtreem4K with SwannShield AI Defender Security Guard - A wireless security camera with long battery life that is able to proactively protect you from crime and defend your property. The camera can be set up in minutes and see every detail in 4K, detecting heat, motion, people, and vehicles using smart AI technology to trigger sirens, spotlights, mobile alerts, and video recording. The Camera features SwannShield AI Defender to sense activity and realistically interact with visitors on your behalf. Using generative AI, it acts like your friend to automatically talk to visitors, delivery people and intruders, dynamically answering their questions, and instructing them appropriately, escalating if there is a security concern. It's not just about seeing what's happening- the SwannShield Defender AI Security Guard voice software detects activity and responds on your behalf.

During CES (January 7-10, 2025), Swann will have suites located at The Venetian to showcase their current lineup of security solutions set for 2025 to retailers, analysts, media and more.

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, since starting in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people, and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann via social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

